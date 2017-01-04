Opinion: Pres. Lungu Is Not Kambwili’s Darling; He Is Eying 2021

One of the fundamentals of winning a war is identifying who your enemy is. Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has in the last few weeks been groping in the dark picking up fights at every turn. Initially Kambwili had sought out Dora Siliya as his target among the former MMD members that had joined the ruling Patriotic Front to sit at the high table with President Edgar Lungu.

Once Siliya had bounced back in the PF set up Kambwili was out hunting for new targets and on landed his missiles on Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo never forgiving the fact the Kabushi Member of Parliament who made his political bones through his Die Hard Youth days is now heading government in the Copperbelt. Once the crusade to galvanize so called true green Patriotic Front members on the Copperbelt under the guise of demanding entitlement to land was botched, Kambwili went underground but a man of his voluminous stature cannot go about convening dark corner meetings unnoticed.

Lusambo has emerged as his favourite subject at these meetings decrying the fact that the Copperbelt Minister does not have PF DNA. He has refused to even take the public hint that President Edgar Lungu, a man he publicly swears allegiance to, has thrown his weight behind people that he has appointed like Lusambo. Kambwili has ignored that status and repeatedly carried on his crusade against new comers as he loves to identify them.

It has not helped that even in his backyard Luanshya where he has been at war with Mayor Nathan Chanda whom he has called every imaginable expletive you can dig up from akankubiti to a witch, there area is on fire. Don’t forget his shameless war with immediate past lawmaker Stephen Chungu whose re-adoption Kambwili saw to it that it never took off.

Kambwili now accuses the people backed Chanda of being a witch who had submitted a dossier to State House about his activities to ensure that he was shown the door from his ministerial position.

Not too long ago PF Chairperson of Elections Jean Kapata was in his firing range with Kambwili bragging that Kapata found him in PF and that the party was his baby.

No one except Kambwili really knows what his battles are about except that it is a well known fact that he has set himself on being the PF candidate in 2021. Anyone seen to pre-empt that scheme comes in his firing range. Strangely he imagines President Edgar Lungu has not read between the lines.

Lest anyone forgets the former darling of the public media has now found favour with his once upon a time sworn enemy The Post although now under the banner of The Mast where he is the lead vocalist of the paper’s anti Lungu chants.

Kambwili can’t really claim to be in combat with President Lungu as he has become a darling of forces that take delight in bashing the Head of State.

He repeatedly mouths loyalty to the Head of State but listening to him gives him away as a man whose days in the middle lane are numbered. After all he has never been one to take the middle lane.