Chambeshi Cautions ‘Big Heads’ In Under-20

The Zambia Under-20 national team began their preparations for the 2017 Total Africa Cup with Coach Beston Chambeshi warning some of the players still having a hangover from the Cosafa victory that they may be dropped.

During the opening session at Sunset Stadium, Chambeshi expressed disappointment that some of the players summoned to camp had not yet reported despite the weight of responsibility the country was attaching to the Under-20 tournament.

Only 12 of the summoned 24 players reported for camp on the opening day of the camp that will go until the tournament that kicks off next month.

“The door is open. You know the way some of the boys behave, they may think that winning the Cosafa was the end of the world but we are looking at them to see how they behave,” he said.

Chambeshi said his team will have some few foreign based players to beef up the team that will carry the Zambian flag.

“We have players coming from outside the country and we are still working on that. By next

week you may hear two or three players coming from Europe,” he said.

Chambeshi said some Under-17 lads that minted bronze at the African Union Games may get a look in on the recommendation of Coach Numba Mumamba.

The technical bench has also roped in Cell City Football Club goalie James Phiri junior, son of1994 Africa Cup silver medallist gloves man.

Chambeshi said that the team was hoping the planned European camp materialises to give the lads top grade preparations.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Mali and Guinea. Top four teams at the tournament will get automatic qualification to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

(SOURCE: BOLAZAMBIA)