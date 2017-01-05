Pres. Lungu Declares, “2021 Am On The Ballot”

President Edgar Lungu gave a monumental statement on landing on the Copperbelt by declaring that he will contest the 2021 elections as the constitution allows him to do so.
The Head of State who is on the Copperbelt on a working visit also warned members that were thinking that they were bigger than the party to leave.
Speaking on arrival in Kalulushi President Lungu said he had read the constitution and came to the conclusion that he was eligible for another term after 2021.
This may set the stage for debate given the various interpretations that the amended constitution brings about.
“I am eligible if you want go to Constitution Court they will tell you I am eligible to stand in 2021 and God willing and if people allow I will stand,” declared President Lungu.
The Head of State who won his second term after having completed the late President Michael Sata’s term through a by-election may have ruled for a little over six years once his current term expires in 2021.
He has challenged those thinking otherwise to seek the interpretation of the constitution at the Constitutional Court.
President may have subtly addressed the Chishimba Kambwili conundrum that is eating at the PF soul currently with the Roan Member of Parliament declaring war on former MMD members that have been accommodated in the PF.
“I know there people on the Copperbelt who think they own the party because they were the first consecrates or recruits of the party it does not happen like that. I want to make this very clear that even in the scripture in the bible we learn had 12 disciples but how many are we today if not for recruitment and growth. We welcome new members,” he said.
“I want to sound this very clearly, this man Bowman Lusambo came from MMD….But it does not matter what matters is what value are you bringing to the party. If it was not for partnering with MMD we would have not gotten the 50 +1 to win elections.”
He added: ““Umunwe umo tausala nda iyo (One finger cannot pick lice) Let us value the people who matter, people will determine who will take over me not an individual saying no nebo fyabufi……. So if anyone thinks he his bigger his, better alebepafye, only when people say you are bigger and better….. I know what is going on and I am in charge”.
The Head of State also extended an olive branch to Independent Members of Parliament that had crossed paths with the party that he had made peace with them and would work with them.
President Lungu proceeded to inspect maize fields that have been invaded by army worms as part of his work visit on the Copperbelt.
7 Comments
concerned
Ecl you don’t even deserve to be a president you are such an evil man you think people are pleased and you are saying you wil contest 2021 Presidential election man forget it you will never be there God forbide you son of evil thoughts what a shame you think wealth can save you .
KING LUNGU
Comment yes we support him edgr lungu dont go go go go
Topcat
Even Sata thought he will be on 2016. ballot. Tomorrow is not guaranteed to any one
Native
African leaders all seem preoccupied with self preservation rather than service to their countries’ people. There are enough examples of leaders that have lost elections but refuse to concede and vacate their offices like the latest example of Yayah Jammeh in gambia. We have the likes of Kabila in congo whose mandate and term has expired yet he holds on to the detriment of that country. Their godfather Robert Gabriel Mugabe seems to have set the tone and is once again setting himself up to stand in zimbabwe’s next election. Here we have now, a new (mis)interpretation of the zambian constitution by ECL (as the case may be) who ironically misinterpreted the ministers’ stay in office beyond the life of parliament last may. Jacob Zuma has his issues too in South Africa. This tends to remind me of years past when african leaderships were only changed via coups (or by the bullet as famously said by late Elias Chipimo Sr.). Now this zambian one is no comical or amusing declaration considering ECL’s competencies (or the lack of them). Imagine FISP, UNZA problems, poor pension administration etc under him again? This is one “nightmare” zambians have to avoid to have before they even go to sleep. These chaps never learn because no dictator’s ending has been pleasant. Idi Amin, Gadaffi, Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler and others all ended very badly, jeopardising even their families’ generations after their downfalls. I’m surprised ECL does not take heed of history even when the subject is a major component in the study of legal training.
singongi tapi
I hope ck nàumfwa pantu bakwebelapo boi,you ck u were busy making tuma press conferences to insult your friends in opposition, go &giv them now we c,that’s your (ck)end bwana
ujama
ck ,wapya baisa uko boi BA mwine
Beleshi Victor
Kulatambakofye taata fyencushi