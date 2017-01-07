Pres. Lungu Fires Kaizer Zulu – State House Sources

President Edgar Lungu has fired his political advisor Kaizer Zulu, impeccable sources at State House have exclusively told Zambia Reports.

The sources say President Lungu could no longer put up with Kaizer and has had to let him go to protect the Office of the President.

Kaizer becomes the second high profile State House official to lose the powerful position of presidential advisor from the time President Lungu assumed office in January 2015. His counterpart Emmanuel Chilubanama was fired in August last year after bringing the name of the Office of the President into disrepute when he sent cadres to beat up FAZ president Andrew Kamanga on church ground.

Details of Kaizer’s sacking have not been availed but a litany of allegations are being attributed to the action by President Lungu.

Sources say Kaizer has been accused of compromising with national security by meddling into intelligence briefings beyond his terms of references, unathorized use of President Lungu’s name to gain favours, corruptly ammassing excessive wealth beyond his normal earnings as a civil servant and working against the implementation of the Head of State’s vision.

The sources allege Kaizer’s boasting that there is nothing President Lungu can do to him because he helped give him the instruments of power have also not gone down well with State House.

“The boss got fed. He just told him you no longer belong hear. Please leave us in peace,” the source says. “There is nothing HE could have done. The OP has strongly complained about KZ’s behaviour and how he is putting State House at risk. It’s just too much. You can’t go about undermining the Presidency you serve in the manner KZ has been doing.”

President Lungu has not been seen with his political advisor for close to a week now. Kaizer Zulu was also not part of the travelling party to Ghana where President Lungu is attending the inauguration of that country’s new leader.

“If you have observed, KZ has not travelled with the president for about 10 days now. We are just waiting for the announcement but it is very much a done deal,” the source says.

This is the second time Kaizer Zulu will be losing a job at State House. He was first permanent secretary at State House when President Michael Sata was elected in 2011 but was fired for alleged corrupt activities.

The former driver for the late Sata found his way back at State House when he sided with President Lungu in the battle for PF leadership following the incumbent’s demise.

Kaizer has not been the most popular official around the President having been caught up in scandalous scenes including shootings, assault of private citizens and insults on social media.