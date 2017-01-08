Veteran Journalist & Lecturer Fackson Nkandu Dies

Veteran Zambian journalist Fackson Nkandu has died, his daughter Maureen has announced.

Nkandu, who served in various media institutions before becoming a lecturer, died in the early hours today.

Maureen, a journalist herself, tweeted “My dearest Dad. Gone this morning. It can’t be true. How do I move on.”

Fackson Nkandu was lecturer at Evelyn Hone College and also founded Norma Jean College.