Veteran Journalist & Lecturer Fackson Nkandu Dies

Veteran Zambian journalist Fackson Nkandu has died, his daughter Maureen has announced.
Nkandu, who served in various media institutions before becoming a lecturer, died in the early hours today.
Maureen, a journalist herself, tweeted “My dearest Dad. Gone this morning. It can’t be true. How do I move on.”
Fackson Nkandu was lecturer at Evelyn Hone College and also founded Norma Jean College.
Mwiinga mbala
I think it is true
Marshall
Too bad,may his soul rest in peac.
MyZambia
This is so sad. My former lecturer. MHSRIP
Proudly Zambian
My h.s.r.I.p