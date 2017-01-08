  1. Home
Veteran Journalist & Lecturer Fackson Nkandu Dies

fackson-nkanduVeteran Zambian journalist Fackson Nkandu has died, his daughter Maureen has announced.

Nkandu, who served in various media institutions before becoming a lecturer, died in the early hours today.

Maureen, a journalist herself, tweeted “My dearest Dad. Gone this morning. It can’t be true. How do I move on.”

Fackson Nkandu was lecturer at Evelyn Hone College and also founded Norma Jean College.

  1. Mwiinga mbala

    I think it is true

  2. Marshall

    Too bad,may his soul rest in peac.

  3. MyZambia

    This is so sad. My former lecturer. MHSRIP

  4. Proudly Zambian

    My h.s.r.I.p

