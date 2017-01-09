Court Adjourns Mumba Case for the 4th Time

The case involving MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has hit a fourth time adjournment.

And Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s threatening violence case where he said that he would go for his throat against President Edgar Lungu has also been adjourned to February, 22.

Mumba is facing a charge of giving false information to a public officer after he stormed ZNBC studios in August last year protesting a story about the petition in his capacity as a UPND sympathizer.

The charge was initially crafted as criminal trespass but was modified to giving false information.

Last week when the matter came up Magistrate Lameck Mwale adjourned it to today as the prosecution team had filed its submissions late.

When the matter came up today the case could not take off as the magistrate was not available.

The court was supposed to make a ruling on whether Mumba has a case to answer or not.

It has since been adjourned to January 11.

Meanwhile GBM’s case has also been adjourned as Magistrate Nthandose Chabala was not available.