Kasengele: It’s Too Cold To Camp Under-20 In Spain

Is Spain the ideal destination for the U-20 to camp for a tournament being hosted in Zambia. The weather in Europe is cold at this time of the year.

Why not the excellent Aspire Academy facilities in Doha, Qatar or the Marcel Desailly training facilities in Accra, Ghana. Both facilities offer excellent training and boarding facilities.

Ivory Coast and Ghana are camped in the UAE for this week’s Gabon AFCON away from Europe.

Bayern Munich were at the Aspire Academy during the last winter break in Germany.

The camp needs to serve its intended purpose of a good training camp coupled with gòod training matches and should not in anyway disadvantage the host.