Pilato Reconciles with PF…Washes Hands Off UPND

Musician Chama Fumba popularly known Pilato has washed his hands off the opposition UPND to sign up for the ruling Patriotic Front.

Pilato has been a thorn in the ruling party flesh has since apologized for having hurt the PF through his works of art.

The Copperbelt musician was the most notable musician on the UPND campaign team but has since crossed over to the PF.

Pilato was presented to the PF leadership today at the party secretariat.

Part of his notable political acts was his A Lungu Anabwera song that riled the PF supporters.

It was a remix of the legendary Nashil Pischen Kazembe’s Aphiri Anabwela, with Pilato calling President Lungu “a drunk,” among several other insults.

The musician was arrested over the song in June 2015 but the state later abandoned the legal pursuit.

Pilato was welcomed by PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.

The ‘repented’ Pilato has pledged total loyalty to the ruling party.