Turmoil In The Mines As LCM Workers Down Tools

The turmoil in the mining sector has spread to Luanshya Copper Mines where workers have downed tools stunted salaries.

Last week workers at Konkola Copper Mines in Chililabombwe downed tools protesting over salaries they had said remained stagnant in the last four years.

Management at the China Non Ferrous Mining firm refused to accede to the workers demand to raise their salaries.

Their colleagues at KCM in Chililabombwe are currently engaged in talks through their union over salaries.

Despite copper prices rebounding in the last few months the mining firms have remained entangled in longstanding production quarters.

Local suppliers and contractors staged a protest last month with a deal later struck that they will be paid their dues at the month end of January.