ZUJ Extols Faxon Nkandu

ZAMBIA UNION OF JOURNALISTS

Unity is Strength

The Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has learnt with sadness the death of veteran journalist and lecturer Faxon Misheck Nkandu who passed on yesterday.

Mr Nkandu, who also served Zambia as a diplomat under the UNIP Government, was an accomplished media expert in whose hands so many current journalists of today passed.

ZUJ will remember Mr Nkandu as a pillar of the Journalism Department at the Evelyn Hone College of Applied Sciences and Arts and other private colleges, that he had a contagious sense of humour and style of speech that all his students caught once they went through his classes.

ZUJ members will also remember the last public appearance Mr Nkandu made last May at the World Press Freedom Day in Lusaka.

Mr Nkandu’s participation at that forum despite his advanced age and failing health signified his passion for the journalism profession.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Angela Chishimba-Nduba

General Secretary

Zambia Union of Journalists