Ex-Minister Mwale Jailed

Former Mines Minister under the Rupiah Banda administration Maxwell Mwale has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for abuse of authority.

Mwale has been jailed alongside his deputy Boniface Nkhata for theft of 40 bicycles valued at K22, 000.

Magistrate Ruth Chilembo sent the duo to jail for stealing the bicycles that were meant for small scale miners.

In mitigation the duo had pleaded that they get a lesser sentence as they were breadwinners but the court said doing so would sent wrong signals to public officials.

Mwale was also convicted in February 2015 over the unlawful granting of a mining licence to a Chinese firm.