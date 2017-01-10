Letter: Ponga Liwewe & His Role As FAZ GS

Dear Editor,

I write with utter dismay after learning that FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe last week travelled to Gabon for the Africa Cup and is expected to be out for a whole month.

It is common knowledge that Zambia will next month be hosting the Under-20 Africa Cup and the preparations so far have been very poor.

Honestly, how can the chief executive officer of FAZ travel out of the country for a whole month especially that not too long ago, the same gentleman decided to close operations at FAZ for Christmas holiday and even travelled to South Africa to be with his family.

Much as there could be nothing wrong with him spending time with his family, sometimes national pride calls for the suspension of such privileges especially when you’re faced with an important assignment like the Under-20 tournament whose preparations are already pathetic.

Mr. Liwewe must know this moral fact. It’s obvious that the GS has purely gone to Gabon for personal reasons but he could have easily delegated his deputy and I am sure that would have made sense.

I call upon the government to immediately recall Mr. Liwewe from this unnecessary trip lest we’re further embarrassed over the Under-20 hosting.

The real work is here and the entire FAZ executive should not let such wanton stupidity and irresponsibility to continue.

I now see why Andrew Kamanga wanted Simataa Simataa to be the GS and not the former commentator we have as CEO of such an important national association.

And since Mr. Liwewe is out, when will he start preparing for the FAZ AGM especially that the constitution of FAZ requires him to circulate the annual audited accounts and all necessary reports 45 days before the meeting is held by the end of March?

And when will he go round the country educating, lobbying and talking to councillors on the FIFA requirement to reduce the FAZ electoral college?

Mutale Bowa, Ndola.