President Lungu Meets Millers Over Mealie Meal Prices

President Edgar Lungu this afternoon turned his attention the mealie meal situation in the country by meeting the Millers Association of Zambia.

The Head of State was accompanied by a battery of ministers strategic to the food situation in the company notably Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya.

Mealie meal prices have been a sticky issue having leaped to over K80 in the final stages of last 2016 and remain a problematic issue for ordinary Zambians.

Below is statement issued by State House:

PRESIDENT LUNGU CONFERS WITH MAZ OVER MEALIE MEAL PRICES

LUSAKA, (Tuesday, January 10, 2017)——

His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has today held a fruitful meeting with the leadership of the Millers Association of Zambia on the escalating mealie meal prices.

The President was accompanied to the meeting by Finance Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, Agriculture Minister Hon. Dora Siliya, Commerce and Trade Minister Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Mr Julius Shawa, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Mr Chola Kafwabulula and Senior State House Aides, while the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) was led by its Chairperson Mr Andrew Chintala.

The two parties exchanged an open and frank conversation over the price of the staple commodity and the President emphasised that the Government and millers were partners hence should always work together to ensure that the interest of the people especially the poor were protected.

The President has directed the Minister of Agriculture to hold another follow up meeting with the Millers and Grain Traders Association tomorrow to work out final details on how Government and relevant market players will work to ensure that market fundamentals were not manipulated to exploit consumers.

Meanwhile, the maize export ban will remain in force until further notice.

