Kamanga Meets FIFA Boss To Discuss Zambian Football

FAZ chief Andrew Kamanga met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday with the World soccer governing body leader assigning a delegation to supervise the Annual General Meeting that will tackle constitutional amendments in March.

Kamanga, who was in Zurich as part of the FIFA Awards, met with Infantino and held discussions touching on technical assistance and matters around youth and women football.

In an interview with bolazambia, Kamanga disclosed that FIFA will hold a youth and women football summit next month in Johannesburg at which Zambia will make a presentation on behalf of 15 countries.

European countries Turkey and Sweden will be part of this conference.

Meanwhile, the FAZ AGM will be the final deadline in meeting the FIFA directive to reduce the Electoral College from 350 to 80 to bring it in tune with FIFA Statutes.

FAZ has circulated the proposal to its members with a structure that will see provincial assemblies precede an elective AGM.

Provincial assemblies will elect and send representatives to the AGM to cast their ballot.

Kamanga said Infantino reiterated the message that no member will be disadvantaged by the constitutional changes.

Kamanga explains that the proposed adjustment to the statutes partly target to reduce the size of the Electoral College to enable council meetings become more efficient and effective in decision making.

Lower division clubs had initially raised an outcry that the changes will remove them from the football structure, but the FAZ boss says the idea will greatly benefit individual clubs who will retain full members of the Football Association of Zambia.

Kamanga attended the FIFA Congress that voted unanimously to increase the number of world cup participants from 32 to 48 starting in 2026.