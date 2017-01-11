Siliya Fires Back on US Trip…It is not Minsitry of Dora

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya bit the bullet by responding to his critics over her recent holiday in the United States at the time the country is in the heat of an army worm attack of maize.

Siliya never shy to give it all said that she never carried the Ministry of Agriculture with her wherever she went stressing that government departments remained functioning in the absence of ministers.

She said that her counterpart at the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries had been acting in her absence hence having the situation under control.

The flamboyant Petauke lawmaker was reportedly on holiday in Los Angeles with her lover and captured public attention with photographic depiction of her trip where she famously got a picture with former World Boxing Champion Mike Tyson.

Siliya said that the ministry had a permanent secretary and directors to take up roles in her absence.

“It is the Ministry of Agriculture and not the Ministry of Dora Siliya, I didn’t carry the whole Ministry with me on holiday,” she said.

On reports in the Namibian press that she had gone on holiday with the husband of daughter to Namibian President Hage Geingob Siliya said that Zambians enjoyed talking about trivial matters.

“We are in the middle of a serious outbreak of pests eating our maize fields and people want to start discussing trivial issues? Let us get serious as Zambians,” she said.

Siliya is back in the country and getting on with her official duties.