ACC Say Kambwili Still On Their Radar

The Anti Corruption Commission says the corruption probe against former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili is still active.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said that investigations were nearing a close with an announcement on the outcome to be made public.

Kambwili is facing corruption charges over allegations of having illegally acquired properties using his government position.

The Roan Member of Parliament insists on his innocence and says the move is part of a political witch hunt.

Kambwili has fallen foul with the ruling party with disciplinary action instituted against him for alleged gross misconduct.

The mouthy Kambwili will appear before the Disciplinary Committee on Friday.