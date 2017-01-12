Chipolopolo 88th On FIFA Ranking

Zambia has been placed 88th on the latest FIFA/Coca Cola Rankings released in Zurich on Thursday.

Without international matches during the month of December, there was little movement on the table.

In Africa, the Chipolopolo are 19th.

Zambia’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying opponents are ahead of the Wedson Nyirenda coached with Cameroon ranked 15th on the continent and 62nd in the World.

Algeria and Nigeria are 5th and 7th respectively.

CAF top 10 in January 2017 FIFA rankings:

1. Senegal. 11. South Africa

2. Ivory Coast. 12. Cameroon

3. Egypt. 13. Mali

4. Tunisia. 14. Benin

5. Algeria. 15. Guinea Bissau

6. Congo DR. 16. Guinea

7. Nigeria. 17. Congo

8. Burkina Faso 18. Uganda

9. Ghana. 19. Zambia

10. Morocco. 20. Libya