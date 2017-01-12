FAZ AGM Will Be Held On March 25

FAZ has set March 25 for its 2017 Annual General Meeting billed for New Government Complex in Lusaka.

According to a circular issued by FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe, the agenda is standard with constitutional amendments expected to be topical considering the body is set to reduce the national Electoral College to 80 from the current 350.

Member clubs wishing to submit items for discussion have at least up to March 3 to do so failure to which their items will not be tabled. At the same AGM, FAZ is expected to appoint new bankers, present audited accounts for 2016 and approve the 2017 budget.

The fate of suspended FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale will also be decided at the same meeting.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has submitted a report seeking the expulsion of the duo after they allegedly swindled the body out of K150, 000 which are proceeds from ticket sales for the match involving Zambia and Nigeria.

Kazala and Siwale are also expected to submit their response by March 3. During the same meeting which will be attended by a FIFA delegation, FAZ will consider constitutional amendments.

“2.13. Considering Amendments to the Constitution, Rules and Regulations. N.B: Member Association and Member Clubs wishing to make comments on the Draft Constitution are asked to submit their comments in writing to FAZ Secretariat at least 21 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting,” the notice states.

FAZ councilors will also have an opportunity to restructure the Appeals Committee and set up a Club Licensing Committee both of which will run for a period of not more than four years.