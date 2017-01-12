Kalu Has Enough Army Worms; Emmanuel Mwamba Is Excess Luggage

It was surprising to see Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba push apologetic line on behalf of former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya over the least votes the soccer icon gave to Rainford Kalaba.

Emmanuel is reminding people that Kalusha is an icon, so he is beyond reproach. Are we sure? These are the same people who convinced Kalusha to turn himself into a campaign clown playing big number at rallies last year.

If Emmanuel does not understand what the people are discussing on Kalaba, it’s best he uses the time taxpayers are keeping him in South Africa for in a much valuable way than joining a cluster of army worms on the internet who defend the indefensible. Kalusha has enough of such hoodlums.

No one has denied Kalusha is an icon, but should we watch our icon walk around with soiled pants without raising awareness? It’s not surprising that these are the same people urging President Edgar Lungu to contest in 2021 even when public opinion is clearly driving the opposite direction. Didn’t they mislead Frederick Chiluba in 2001?

Any Emmanuel now looks like fool after saying, “I think he made a Judgement error on Rainford Kalaba by voting for another when Kalaba had a discernible chance of scooping the title, but the ensuing outrage is not justified.”

While Emmanuel thinks its an error of judgment, Kalusha believes he made the right call and urges Kalaba to move on. Majority of Zambians including many football experts believe Kalusha’s vote was misplaced. So, where does this put Emmanuel Mwamba?

We hope Emmanuel Mwamba can use the time in South Africa in a much sensible way than defending what he least understands. If Emmanuel Mwamba is fatigued, he may as well take up the role of Kalusha’s spokesperson since he seems to be good at being a mouthpiece for former fimo fimo.

BELOW IS WHAT MWAMBA PUT UP TO JUSTIFY KALUSHA’S DECISION TO SNUB KALABA

Kalusha Bwalya is an Icon

Kalusha Bwalya is one of the iconic heroes of Zambia.

Wherever I have gone, as a country, we are identified by our Copper, by first president, Kenneth Kaunda and soccer icon, Kalusha Bwalya.

Kalu, like KK is a legend we ought to honour than to desecrate his legacy.

He will be in the annals of our collective history while many people that try to destroy him will not even be in the footnote of our history.

I think he made a Judgement error on Rainford Kalaba by voting for another when Kalaba had a discernible chance of scooping the title, but the ensuing outrage is not justified.

Kalusha has repeatedly demonstrated again and again, over the years his commitment, loyalty and patriotism to our country that to doubt it is to question our own patriotism.

So guys step back, step back out of your raging emotions and remember that Kalusha Bwalya is a greater part of our soccer heritage.

Emmanuel Mwamba