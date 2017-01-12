Pres. Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops

President Edgar Lungu this afternoon met with Anglican Bishops to discuss various issues of national interest.

The clergy were led by Archbishop Albert Chama – Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Central Africa, Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of Central Zambia, Bishop William Mchombo – Bishop of the diocese of Eastern Zambia and Bishop David Njovu – Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka.

The meeting took place at State House although no details of their discussion have been availed to the public.