Guinea Bissau will be back to haunt Chipolopolo when the 2019 African Cup of Nations begin later this year.

According to the draws conducted today, Zambia will face Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and Nambia in Group K of the qualifiers.

Guinea Bissau are largely responsible for Zambia’s absence at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Chipolopolo lost a crucial match away to miss out on the party.