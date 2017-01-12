Zanaco Suffer Mass Exodus; Key Player Goes To War Zone Iraq For Professional Football

Zanaco Football Club will even have more doubters of their CAF Champions League ambitions given the mass exodus of high profile players barely a month before they begin their continental race.

Sunset Stadium has seen players trooping out with the 2016 MTN/FAZ league champions posturing that it is business as usual.

Not even the prospects of Champions League football is enough to persuade some players to stick around.

Out the door has gone Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City), Fackson Kapumbu, Dave Daka (Zesco United), Aaron Katebe (Nkana), Charles Zulu (Switzerland) and Mwelwa Sakala (Power Dynamos).

Striker Aubrey Funga is also reportedly in South Africa trying to hammer out a deal with Ajax Cape Town.

Zanaco has been unconvincing in the CAF campaigns and will have to do more to win over public confidence in their ability to run a credible continental race where Zesco United did the country proud by reaching the semi finals of the Champions League.

Numba Mumamba’s side face APR of Rwanda on February 11 in the preliminary round.

Zanaco last played continental football in the 2013 season after having won the 2012 league under late Keagan Mumba.

Their campaign was to end at the second hurdle after having overcome Mbabane Swallows but were given the boot by Orlando Pirates who beat them home and away.