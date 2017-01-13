Chanda Chimba Opts Out Of His Appeal

Freelance journalist Chanda Chimba III has abandoned his appeal in conviction for his production of the Stand Up for Zambia documentaries.

On November, 28 the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court slapped a two-year jail sentence with hard labour on Chimba III for producing the defamatory documentary “Stand up for Zambia” and disposing of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Ndola principal resident magistrate Obbister Musukwa, sitting in Lusaka, convicted Chimba and acquitted his co-accused, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Ronnie Shikapwasha and his former permanent secretary Sam Phiri, of abuse of authority of office.

Lieutenant-General Shikapwasha, Dr Phiri and Chimba were jointly charged with abuse of authority of office, unlawful publication and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chimba has filed a notice of appeal in the High Court but abandoned that course of action after he was denied bail pending appeal.

Magistrate Musukwa denied Chimba bail on account that his appeal had little chance of success in the High Court.

Chimba will now serve his two year jail term.