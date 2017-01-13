Kalusha Faces Ghana’s Nyantakyi In FIFA Race

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya will fight for a FIFA Council position with Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi and Tanzania’s Leodegar Tenga.

Confirmation of candidature for the seven positions for the African block will be subject confirmation by FIFA with an integrity test part of the prerequisite.

Seven positions are up for grabs spread into regional, gender and language blocks.

Except for the open application group that has five applicants fighting for three positions with a non negotiable slot for a lady candidate the rest will have to fight for one winner per category.

The elections are in March with a term of office that will go up to 2021.

Advocates of change will be happy that Issa Hayatou will be challenged by Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar.

BELOW IS A COMMUNIQUE FROM CAF:

The CAF Executive Committee met on Thursday, 12 January 2017 in the Gabonese capital, Libreville. After deliberations, the following decisions were taken:

1. Candidatures for the CAF President and CAF Executive Committee elections for the 2017-2021 cycles deemed valid;

Election of CAF President for the period 2017-2021

Outgoing President: Issa Hayatou (Cameroon)

Candidates: Ahmad (Madagascar)

Issa Hayatou (Cameroon)

Elections for CAF Executive Committee for the period 2017-2021

Northern Zone

Outgoing member: Mohamed Raouraoua (Algeria)

Candidates: Anwar El Tashani (Libya)

Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco)

Mohamed Raouraoua (Algeria)

West Zone A

Outgoing member: Amadou Diakite (Mali)

Candidates: Amadou Diakite (Mali)

Hassan Musa Bility (Liberia)

West Zone B

Outgoing member: Anjorin Moucharafou (Benin)

Candidates: Amaju Melvin Pinnick (Nigeria)

Anjorin Moucharafou (Benin)

Central Zone

Outgoing member: Adoum Djibrine (Chad)

Candidates: Adoum Djibrine (Chad)

Central-East Zone

Outgoing member: Magdi Shams El Din (Sudan)

Candidates: Juneidi Basha Tilmo (Ethiopia)

Magdi Shams El Din (Sudan)

Moses Magogo (Uganda)

Suleiman Hassan Waberi (Djibouti)

Southern Zone (2 Vacancies)

Outgoing members: Ahmad (Madagascar)

Suketu Patel (Seychelles)

Candidates: Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

Frans Mbidi (Namibia)

Rui Eduardo Da Costa (Angola)

Suketu Patel (Seychelles)

Female Candidate (1 vacancy)

Candidates: Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone)

Lydia Nsekera (Burundi)

2. Election of African representatives to the FIFA Council for the period 2017 – 2021

Subject to eligibility confirmation by FIFA, the following candidates were approved for the election of African members onto the FIFA Council:

Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish Grouping

Tarek Bouchamaoui (Tunisia)

Francophone Grouping

Constant Omari Selemani (DR Congo)

Augustin Sidy Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire)

Anglophone Grouping

Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana)

Leodegar Tenga (Tanzania)

Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia)

Open applications (3 vacancies, including one female member)

Almamy Kabele Camara (Guinea)

Chabur Goc (South Sudan)

Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

Hani Abo Rida (Egypt)

Lydia Nsekera (Burundi)

(SOURCE: BOLAZAMBIA)