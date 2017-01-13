Miles Sampa Is Still Very Useful, says Iris Kaingu

Former Higher Education Minister Michael Kaingu’s daughter Iris says she does not consider her filmed sex scandal in 2011 that earned her conviction as a nightmare.

Featuring on Hot FM’s Top 10 at 10 radio show, the flesh flashing Iris who is now station manager at Chooma Maanu Radio station in Choma said that she is a positivist who views challenges as opportunities to do better.

Iris also said that she has political ambitions that will come to the fore in the next five years.

The 25-year-old hit headlines in 2011 when as a student at ZCAS appeared in a sex video and was later convicted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court of making obscene material likely to corrupt morals.

Iris said that she did not consider that experience as bad stressing that it helped her understand people she considered her friends.

“The fiasco I was in 2011 I do not consider it bad…it helped me understand people…I did not die, it was not an assassination although it felt like it…I do not consider it as a nightmare,” she said.

Iris has not shied away from controversy occasionally flaunting her figure a little too liberally for a fairly conservative society.

For many a hopeful lover, Kaingu gave a carrot and stick approach declaring that she had been single for four years but not opening her door too wide for possible suitors.

She said that the lot that had been pursuing her had not been genuine with the other bunch being married ones that still played available.

“I feel like single people are not genuine and married people act like they do want to be married like they are not happy,” Iris said.

“I have not been dating for four years and I am not sad about it. Lots of people are not genuine it is like they just want a part of the action.”

She said that she had not yet settled for anyone as no one had come close to her dad whom she uses as a yard stick.

“I have not found a man I can compare to my dad. If I find a man he has to be half as good as my dad,” Iris said.

Iris gave insight on her family that is a collection of 13 siblings.

“I have 13 siblings, most of them girls. By the way all my sisters are single gentlemen if you are listening,” she said.

Iris confessed to not being an avid fan of reading.

“I hate reading but learnt that If I wanted money from dad the quickest way is to tell him that I want to buy a book,” said Iris light-heartedly.

Iris also shared of her passion for travelling and being a born marketer which suits her position at her father’s radio station in Choma.

The 25-five-year old station manager said that she hoped to join politics soon with a tilt toward a more sober brand of politics.

She revealed her admiration of the sober politics of NAREP president Elias Chipimo.

“I am going to take up political office very soon. I need to work with certain politicians like Elias Chipimo. I feel I can work with people like Miles Sampa he is still very useful,” Iris said.

“We need to organize from the grassroots and find people who are not hungry for money.”

And on a lighter note Iris said that she would love to get married to Prince Harry.

On her top 10 songs Iris sampled a mixer of local and international hits with the collaboration of Petersen and Shyman in Iwe Naine making her number one.

Iris holds a Masters degree in Business Management obtained in London and attended ZCAS and also St Josephs High School.