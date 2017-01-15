Chipata Woman Attempts To Kill Husband Over Step Daughter

A woman of Chipata identified as Clara on Thursday morning attempted to murder her husband Goldwin Kamtunda after a marital dispute that ensued over a step daughter.

BELOW IS A NARRATION SUBMITTED TO ZAMBIA REPORTS

It happened that the two fought due to the step mother who used to mistreat the step daughter. According to the hubby’s explanation, the wife used to wake up a 5 yr old daughter early in the morning around 05 to do the house chaos, and sometimes she would just wake her up so that she goes out side.

On this day 12th January 2017 in the morning, the woman woke up the daughter at 05 to go sit outside by grabbing her and threw her out of the house. The innocent 5 yr old was pushed badly that she hurt herself and started crying. When the dad heard her crying, he went out to see what was happening. He asked his wife what happened and she started shouting (ushe wamene uyu mwana how special is she that she can b sleeping upto 6 or 7hrs, in fact I don’t want this child here, ayende kwambuye bake, asaniteke fine ine.

Why should I be keeping kamwana koyonda monga ka mosquito. While shouting she went and pushed her again. The hubby got upset and slapped the wife. Later the man went inside the house to prepare for work. As he was coming out from the bedroom, the women hammered him with a mug cup and the man fell to the ground unconscious. Then the women got two mug cup and broke them and started cutting the man at the back. The man has 4 deep cuts at the back.

When the neighbors came. She said to them, mutengeni uyo, napaya, go u bury him ine nayenda. That’s how the woman left the house. The neighbors took the unconscious man to the hospital for treatment. And matter was later reported to the police, and the women is currently in police cells pending court appearance.

EM