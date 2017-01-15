Dangote Visits Zambia; Thanks Pres. Lungu For Good Leadership

Nigerian multi-billionaire Aliko Dangote who was in Zambia for a one day visit yesterday afternoon paid a courtesy call on President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to express his gratitude for the enabling environment that the country continues to offer investors at every level.
During the courtesy call, Dangote expressed interest to consolidate his existing investments in Zambia and explore opportunities in the energy and agriculture sectors.
“I am here not only to explore investment opportunities and consolidate our existing business relations, but also to congratulate your Excellency for your victory in the last general elections. I wish you many years of success as you guide your nation to greater heights and prosperity,” said Dangote to President Lungu.
“During your tenure, you need to implement agricultural practices which will ensure that yields per hectare are high and competitive,” this is because, “Zambia’s natural advantage in the export market is the readily available captive market that consists of eight neighbouring countries and other nations in the great lakes region.”
Dangote also said, “energy is a critical requirement for economic development and so it is important that you expand your energy supply footprint both for local consumption, and export to regional markets.”
“We are going to explore investment opportunities in the energy sector and perhaps look at the viability of existing petroleum refinery facilities.”
Meanwhile, President Lungu has instructed the Minister of Finance and all relevant government ministries and agencies to ensure that the process of facilitating investments in job-creation enterprises is efficient.
The President reiterated that, “agriculture is the major thrust in Zambia’s economic diversification drive and among our top priorities, which include, the provision of affordable food, fuel and farmer inputs.”
“I admire your tenacity and commitment to invest within Africa because that is what improves the brotherhood between nations. We will support you and facilitate your investments in Zambia,” assured the President, adding that, “we need to put our hands together to help our people out of poverty.”
Earlier, Dangote held a consultative meeting with the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati. During the meeting, Mr. Dangote encouraged the Zambian government to strengthen business management skills especially among small and medium enterprises.
The Nigerian multi-billionaire also said support by the banking sector to small and medium enterprises is key to deepening the Zambian economy and creating jobs for locals.
9 Comments
brush k
viva mr dangote.
Kambwili
Lungu has brought poverty to higher heights ,hence praising his leader ship is as good as insulting Zambians,
aggr
Dangote is rich but one thing you have realise is never allow him overcome electricity that’s our only hope as for indeni let him try his best to revamp it.period.
The Man
Dangote cannot help zambia, but we the zambians are helping him. He see that he can easily dispise our people. And out of their energy he gains money. I wish very much that the president could throw away his investiments.
Mzenje Robby
Fanstanstic! To help the poor doesn’t mean only to seek public office. Thumbs up Dangote! Its a lesson to selfish individuals like GBM&HH who call themselves ‘businessmen’.
astone
OMG!!! i expect president buhari to visit lungu ,,nt dangote jst bcoz he is africa’s richest man,,,dangote knws nathing abt zambians hardships lungu must hav met buhari to strengthen their billatral relationships,this is absurd to say the least we shudnt evrn b happy abt that,,
pro
“During your tenure, you need to……”
“Zambia’s natural advantage in the export market is the readily available captive market that consists of eight neighbouring countries and other nations in the great lakes region.”
This kind of talking is what I call “patriotism”. Having a moment with the President should not be an opportunity to gossip, witch-hunt, begging, and worse still worshipping the leader for, such behaviours only ruin our presidents who also want to depend on us for equal participation in development issues.
And Dangote highlights to us that our position as a landlocked nation with the all the nations around us is an advantage to our economic growth. The nations around us a a vast market for our products only if we can identify what we can sale to them and open the borders for our Zambian people to exploit the market.
We need people like Dangote,…. “you need to…”
Nega Nega
Aba ebaume and not Kambwanga Hakainde Mabisi Hichilema who is not even a business man but a Conman…
Tito
In Zambia it’s a different story entrepreneurs in Zambia are a political campaign tool while in other countries it’s a driving force to national development and enhance job creation look at Nigeria how many Nigerians who owns international companies across the globe so many and now what about zambians non.Now let us ask our selves what has caused this the answer is very simple we don’t have policies that supports a local to own an enterprise company in Zambia look at countries like Botswana a foreigner can not be given a contract or job that can be done by a swana now in Zambia it’s a different story now if you can’t empower your own who will empower them shame on your selfish leaders why should you praising out siders instead of praising your own look here if Zambia can have just 10 zambians owning big companies liking dangote has challenge me how much will government make in taxes and how many zambians will be employed just look in the construction sector here is a government awarding a contract to a Chinese in the name of avic where major construction is avic supply of materials Is avic signage is avic road markings is avic so does it mean can’t a Zambian do any of these end jobs shame on you useless leaders