Letter: UPND Cadre Larry Mweetwa & British Army

Hi, do you know that UPND cadre Larry Mweetwa who is a pharmacist in UK is not a fully trained soldier like he tries to potray? Larry joined what is called territorial army which is a reserve army just like we have reserve police in Zambia. He did a 2 week training which includes weapon handling and ¨very basic field craft. He was meany to be a reserve soldier but couldnt even cope.

Army reserve soldiers or voluteers mainly work on weekends. Harry has never been a fully trained soldier like he shows on facebook. Zambia has a small number of its citizens who has served in British army and if you ask them if Larry’s 2 weeks course is anywere close to military they will laugh at you.He never even completed the ¨reserve training¨.Let him concetrate on been a cadre.British army is a very serious organisation. Please tell harry to stop posing as a ¨reserve soldier¨because he isnt now. There is no secrecy in army.

Mulendema Mwaka