Open Letter To Hakainde Hichilema

The UPND,

Dear Mr Hichilema,

I write this letter to make a few jumpy observations on your party. I’ve identified some problems perpetuating the unpleasantness of your organization. In my view, the biggest problem UPND has is that they are always reactive. They never learn to start up debates on issues which affect the people they claim they represent.

King Cobra mounted a strong opposition not because he talked a lot, but because he talked about issues which affected the masses. He talked about them as though he was also a victim. Silent but active issues at the moment are but not limited to: civil servants salary increments, traffic police corruption, failed unionism in the country, high school fees etc.

UPND exhibits a high level of selfishness. All they talk abou is “our election was stolen”. “Petition” “Illegal President”. “Police brutality”. How close are those issues with my brothers in Mfuwe, my ciusins in Shibuyunji? The issues concentrated on, only directly affect UPND. How do you grow your party like that? That’s lack of vision my brothers and sisters. Learn to accept defeat and move on.

People want to hear your alternative solutions to the many problems they are going through. Convince them to vote for you in 2021. Make them regret that they didn’t vote for you by telling them what you think you would have done if you were put into office. Target real social issues. We know you are rich. But try to pretend that you feel what people feel. Do you have psychological strategists in your party? Come on, you can do better!

I am ready for hire in case you need my services. Looking forward to your good response to my concerns.