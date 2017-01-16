Kamanga Appoints Fraudster Erick Mwanza To Under-20 Publicity

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has appointed fraudster Erick Mwanza as a member of the Publicity Committee for the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted next month.
Kamanga’s secret appointment of Mwanza has been revealed to Zambia Reports in a list of committee members behind the disastrous, so far, organization of the Under-20 tournament set for February 26 to March 10.
Lawyer Lombe Mbalashi, who has no idea about publicity, is the stooge heading the publicity committee that Mwanza is controlling.
The appointment of Mwanza is against Kamanga’s pledge to transform FAZ into a transparent and accountable body.
The list also reveals that some FAZ executive committee members have been given double roles in the organization of the event.
Committee member Lee Kawanu, deputy secretary general Lombe Mbalashi and another committee member Dr Joseph Mulenga are heading two committees each.
Kawanu is heading both the Infrastructure and Venue Management Committee as well as the Transport Committee while Dr Joseph Mulenga is heading both the Accreditation and Medical Committees with Mbalashi responsible for marketining and sponsorship as well as publicity.
There are 10 committees and a skeleton Local Organizing Committee which is also headed by Kamanga.
BELOW ARE THE COMMITTEES
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Chair: Rix Mweemba [FAZ Treasurer]
Sam Phiri [FAZ official]
Dr Gibson Mwila [Ministry of Sport]
Sitalimezi Moono [Ministry of Sport]
Julian Kabanda [Ministry of Sport]
INFRASTRUCTURE & VENUE MANAGEMENT
Chair: Lee Kawanu
Jerome Phiri
Gibson Muyaule
Katongo Kabungo
Charles Mweshi
Francis Mundanya
ACCREDITATION
Chair: Dr Joseph Mulenga
Janet Bwalya
Mable N. Beenr
Doris Mulenga
Trina Siwale
Nelson Sitali
ENTERTAINMENT
Chair: Brenda Kunda
Cuthbert Tuwa
Muma Mukupa
Pamela Chalawila
Waniziya Kampyongo
TRANSPORT
Chair: Lee Kawanu
Joel Kabika
Bright Mulaya
Sikota Mwanangombe
Chewe Mwango
FOOTBALL & DELEGATION/PROTOCOL
Chair: Kabaso Kapambwe
Honour Janza
Raphael Mulenga
Loreen Mweene
Cathrine Sindern
Linda Mukuwa
Nyondwase Kamima
MARKETING & SPONSORSHIP
Chair: Lombe Mbalashi
Nchimunya Mayinga
Thandeka Soko
Musheke Kakuwa
Godfridah Chanda
SECURITY & SAFETY
Chair: Elijah Chileshe
Davison Mtonga
Prof. Gideon Mwanza
Adrian Kashala
Lackson Chimpampa
Mr Silwamba
HEALTH/MEDICAL
Chair: Dr Joseph Mulenga
Dr Abidan Chansa
Simon Kamanga
Dr Joseph Kabungo
Wendezi Chikopela
Grace Mulenga
PUBLICITY
CHAIR: Lombe Mbalashi
Sombwa Mususa
Eric Mwanza
David Musonda
Frankline Tembo Jr
Gregory Chikwanka
Brian Musonda
LOCAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE BOARD
Andrew Kamanga
Rix Mweemba
Ponga Liwewe
Agnes Musunga
Bessie Chelemu
Standard Chartered Bank
MTN