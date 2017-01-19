FDD Call For Davies Mwila’s Arrest For Inciting Violence

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila in a moment of conscious lapse directed Patriotic Front cadres to take over bus stations in Kabwe. Mwila’s sentiments have stirred a hornet’s nest with FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza condemning Mwila for his actions.
Mwila directed PF cadres whilst addressing them at Hindu Hall in Kabwe that they should not force him to ferry ‘Commando’ to lead the fight referring to a well known ruling party enforcer in chief.
Below is Mwanza’s Statement on Mwila’s Statement:
DAVIES MWILA MUST BE ARRESTED
The statement made by PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila, instructing PF cadres to forcibly take over the running of markets and bus stations is a criminal statement that borders on sedition and inciting lawlessness and subversion of authority and it is a recipe for anarchy, public nuisance and a serious threat to the peace and stability of our country.
It is unbelievable that the Secretary General of the Ruling Party and a former Lawmaker can be issuing such criminal instructions inciting civil disorder against lawful authority.
Sections 57, 92 and 101 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia clearly states that any person who utters any seditious words (Sedition, being the organised incitement of civil disorder against authority, herein being the Local Authority, which is the Authority mandated by the Republican Constitution to manage and run markets and bus stations) is guilty and liable to imprisonment for two years or to a fine not exceeding three thousand penalty units or both. Any person who excites disaffection against or undermines lawful authority is liable for criminal prosecution. Inciting lawlessness is a criminal offence that attracts a jail sentence.
First of all Davies Mwila must understand that markets, bus stations and taxi ranks are public places and every citizen has the right to trade or do business within these premises regardless of one’s political affiliation. Markets, bus stations and taxi ranks are not a property of PF they are public property therefore it is illegal and totally unacceptable for anyone to try to force members of the Opposition out of these places.
Mr Mwila has confirmed what we all already know that some PF cadres and PF officials have forcibly taken over the running of markets and bus stations from the Lusaka City Council here in Lusaka and that these cadres and officials are actually extorting money from struggling marketeers and bus drivers operating in our markets. We have written to the Ministry of Local Government, complaining about this criminal behaviour but nothing has been done because this is part of the PF machinery and PF strategy: the use of thuggery and vigilantism to intimidate and control the masses. This is part of the PF strategy to enrich a few PF cadres and officials through illegal collection of money from markets and bus stations as well as the illegal and allocation of land.
Today our local authorities are failing to perform their constitutional duties of providing goods and services such as clean water, sanitation, proper drainages, garbage collection, social amenities and so on because the taxes and levies that they rely upon to provide these goods and social services is actually being collected and shared by cadres and their officials.
We challenge the Zambia Police to arrest Mr Davies Mwila for inciting lawlessness and civil disorder in our country. The police have in their possession the audio and video evidence of what Mr Mwila said and there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for them to be dragging their feet. This thuggish behaviour must be punished as it is criminal and a recipe for civil disorder.
19 Comments
Lolo
Lesa twafweni
Abantu bambi
The man has no brains ,Zambia is not of and of is not Zambia
Nimah
Let the law do there work love it.
REX K.H
Definately ths z lawlessness. Hw can a well grown up person reason in thoz negative lines? He dserves punishment wthoutfail let justice tek its course. I wud luv to see hm being punishd fo his indisciplinity.
Simudini
useles mwila.Zambia is not fo yo Mother imbwa iwee,galu wee
zone
what type of a minister how react without understand the law,jail that foolish minister.
Bayoka
Comment pa Zambia all stations is for pf why?
AGGREY l
I totally agree with mr Antonio Mwanza for him comments truly P F leadership is totally a mess to the economy or our land mr Mwila should face the law why is a mi sister behaving like a kaponya moreover some street kaponyas are better than this Hon Minister called Mwila what a disgrace to the person who appointed him to the ministerial office .I also call for his arrest he is in thinkable son of evil .
Mwila
Let him face the law, coz these there affecting the leadership of our President Edgar Lungu.
Mwila
Let him face the law, coz these pipo there affecting the leadership of our President Edgar Lungu.
Benny Zulu
The problem they don’t consult before address people on certain issues.
never mind
mumbwe ukulila ninshi pali epo ashintilile amatako that power mwila has is not for his own is from his boss so the one to blame is his boss mr Jameson
Davis
Indeed this is Lawlessness but it all started during the UNIP era passed to MMD through fake association like UTTA and PF meaning this acts is been supported by any ruling part in Zambia.
jaymetro
Watch wat u say MWILA Davies,,, seditious is a heavy crime
Bruno mars"the moonshine jungle"
Kaasayaasa
Native
Zambia the real africa! And this Davies Mwila is Chief Executive Officer of the party in govt who not too long ago was home affairs minister (in charge of interior civil security might I add)? He even over stayed in office beyond the life of parliament because he and his boss “bwali ciile bwangu” (to borrow his own adage). And under such characters you expect free, fair and transparent elections? And people still see the “cosmetic relevance” of the Lisimba Commission on pre/post election violence when characters like “commando” were at PF’s beck and call? Does Judge Lisimba need any more submissions beyond what Davies Mwila unwittingly made publicly to know who caused the lawlessness in the country? Surely this can’t be rocket science because young people like Mapenzi Chibulo were gunned down by a police service that reported to Davies Mwila. Political party members in opposition are still being shot at by police in “sacred” sites like the supreme court grounds which are supposed to be representative of zambians’ constitutional liberties. The President has said nothing because he is part of the “violence conspiracy” of PF whose master plan is being exposed via the Martha Mushipe “persecution” also.
fellow tribes man
Forgive my tribesman for forgetting that he lost the seat because of his careless talk. But I would like to thank HE for accommodating him a ministrial position. Let the law take its course.
waswamema
Nowonder Zambia is dununaling reverse we have very dull leaders like this Davies Mwila who cannot draw a line between government and the party nowonder he lost his seat
Name *but why
They say that,if u want to know someone’s character give him
1.power
2.money
These two things exposes people a lot.let mwila apologise otherwise,he ll cry like) one day.