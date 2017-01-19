Mawere Dismisses Saviour Chishimba

Minister of Youth and Sport Moses Mawere says United Progressive Party president Saviour Chishimba does not strike him as someone normal.

In an emotional response to Chishimba having been reported to the Anti Corruption Commission over the Higer Buses Youth Empowerment program that the UPP leader claims was corruptly handled, Mawere said that the former Kasama Central Constituency lawmaker was a ‘Chainama Case’.

Mawere told journalists that Chishimba should be more worried about the Auditor General’s report that highlighted misappropriation of funds under the National Youth Development Council that the UPP leader

headed before the board was dissolved.

He said that he was sitting on a mountain of evidence that should shut up Chishimba if it were brought to the public.

“You see when I look at the man there is some element of insanity and I think he needs to get himself examined at Chainama Mental Hospital,” he said.

“I have only been at the ministry for three months and I do not even know how he imagines that within three months I had been able to do these things.”

Mawere said that he would be available to the ACC should they require him to testify before them but wondered what Chishimba was gaining by dragging innocent people in his political fights.

Chishimba reported Mawere and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo among others in a detailed corruption allegation dossier over the handling of the Higer buses meant for the youth that was initiated by late President Michael Sata.