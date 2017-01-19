Police Interrogate Mast Director Mutinta Mazoka-M’membe

Police this morning summoned Mast Newspapers Managing Director Mutinta Mazoka M’membe.

Mutinta, who is wife of liquidation threatened Post Newspapers owner Fred M’membe, appeared before the investigative officers at the Lusaka Central Police for questioning over copyright infringement allegations.

Post Newspapers provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho reported Mutinta to the police over copyright infringement allegations.

M’membe has re-incarnated The Post Newspapers as The Mast with his wife as Managing Director.

The provisional liquidator who has spared no effort in seeing off The Post Newspapers has spread his venom to the recently found Mast Newspapers.

Mosho is overseeing a ruthless liquidation process after former employees of The Post Newspapers filed a motion of winding up on account of recovering what is owed to them.

The debt ridden publication was shut down last year after a disputed tax debt by way over K50 million.