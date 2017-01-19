Police Interrogate Mast Director Mutinta Mazoka-M’membe

Police this morning summoned Mast Newspapers Managing Director Mutinta Mazoka M’membe.
Mutinta, who is wife of liquidation threatened Post Newspapers owner Fred M’membe, appeared before the investigative officers at the Lusaka Central Police for questioning over copyright infringement allegations.
Post Newspapers provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho reported Mutinta to the police over copyright infringement allegations.
M’membe has re-incarnated The Post Newspapers as The Mast with his wife as Managing Director.
The provisional liquidator who has spared no effort in seeing off The Post Newspapers has spread his venom to the recently found Mast Newspapers.
Mosho is overseeing a ruthless liquidation process after former employees of The Post Newspapers filed a motion of winding up on account of recovering what is owed to them.
The debt ridden publication was shut down last year after a disputed tax debt by way over K50 million.
24 Comments
Mr peace
This dem fulkin Must paper is total nosense.It covers total rubish.It should be closed.
Wasu
Balla panshi, has Mast Newspapers covered you or what do you want it to cover which you can’t cover.
aggr
What rubbish does the mast cover ? Never intimidate your brother that’s what keep his living .but i wonder you found faults with these guys forgetting of your crimes May God bless this nation.
SIMS
plz people stop behaving like carders
Loadist
NOTHING BUT ATTEMPTS TO SILENCE DISSENTING VIEWS. SO BECAUSE IS MARRIED TO MEMBE SHE CAN NOT OWN A PUBLICATION? I KNOW SOME WILL TRY TO INTERPRET THIS AS SOME MISGUIDED ATTEMPT AT JUSTICE. THIS IS NOTHING BUT AN ASSAULT ON THE RIGHTS OF ALL ZAMBIANS. PROBLEM IS ZAMBIANS ARE NEVER READY TO DEFEND OUR RIGHTS. THIS IS UNCALLED FOR.
AN ASSAULT ON ONE IS AN ASSAULT TO ALL.
ITS TIME WE ALL STAND UP AND SAY NO.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!
Banda
Ok
Banda
Please leave them
bakasonfobongo
loadist umwana wansoka insoka nayena now wat are you saying even that woman owning mast was chewing together with mmembe .are you happy that Zambian finances to be wasted carelessly?let them face it.
chibombwe selisho
Mrs Mmembe never thought of the so called mast when the post was existing it’s fred mascarading as mrs
chambo fr
Bliv u m th paper z full of immorality…..its jst days away b4 it goes erotica..!!
amake matako.
Hey mutinta……..has fred started bonking. U wr complaining ati he is gay.
. never mind
ubu bututu saana who ever is concerned about the mast let her operate y we Zambian full of jealous
Ignatius Kalubaloshi
Mr Chibombwe Selisho you do have a point, They is no doubt that its Mr Mmembe who is mascaranding behind the Mast.
Chale
Mr Mosho if u were in States u b counting each day u survive. It not good to be famous on petty jealousy and political hatred. Surely why follow up personally like this.. Am non-aligned as such I stand in between but but but what I see is dog sniff. Binangu vintu pa easy life goes on.
jaymetro
Freedom of expression live them
Native
Isn’t the Consumer Protection and Competition Commission more aptly equipped to probe the mast matter than Zabwino Palibe (ZP)? The writing styles may be similar while the registered legal owner is a separate individual from Fred M’membe. What registered patent has been violated exactly?
paul monso
Comment ubutuutu tabwakapwe pa zed
Joseph Nkole
The problem is that Fred M’membe convinced himself he cud fool everybody all the time. So even when Police first moved in to close the Post, he arrogantly stated that that was just a minor setback, adding that he had been down that path before & always managed to come out on top. But alas, where is the Post today? Where are those who cheered him on & called him invinsible?
Native
He may be trailing in the battle but the war is still raging. From where I stand I foresee a situation where the same tax authority may be legally compelled to reverse their flawed action and such a tab will come out of taxpayers’ pockets.
But why?
This guy mosho is takipng things too personal.if the post had debts to our treasury,why can’t they order them to pay,but under serious scrootiny instead of closing some one’s business. Who knows may be he has some hidden interests.this time its the must,awe sure but one day its gonna be over for u mosho and we shall do the same to u,I urge u to watch out uto tuma dark business which u do in dark corners.
Francis Chembe
Mosho what seems to be biting yo behind?
Francis Chembe
No law exists prohibiting muntinta owning a business. Is Mmembe one of the directors?
zigima
Why the fuss
greenvillapapa
Go on tinta girl! You have revitalized news coverage as opposed to toz daily ma rubbish. That’s the only paper that sells like hot cake. Whether it be Membe behind the paper has hit the streets with a bang. Unwitting even Daily fimo fimo.