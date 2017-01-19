Zambia Has No Serious Leadership; Pres. Lungu Is Failing To Deal With Floods – Hichilema

Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has blasted the ruling party of lacking serious leadership as the country endures torrential rain which is causing floods in various areas largely due to poor drainage system.
Hichilema says the rain were threatening the country’s health system with a potential cholera outbreak on the horizon.
BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT
In a country where it is increasingly clear there is no serious leadership and where now every calamity is being blamed on the UPND leadership, we feel duty bound to be giving guidance on various issues affecting the nation.
We feel these are the issues that should be occupying any functioning government as opposed to expressing the desire to continue beyond 2021 at the expense of delivering services to the public.
In view of the above, we want to urge the various government agencies such as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Local Government through local authorities, DMMU, various health centres in the country and our cooperating partners, to proactively put in place cholera prevention measures around the country.
We all know that with the current heavy downpour, poor water and sanitation services coupled with poor drainage system and filthy, chances of outbreak of water borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery and others is high.
All these institutions must not wait until there are deaths in the country and then start panicking as is the case in the fight against army worms.
For now, we also call on the relevant government information wings to immediately start disseminating Cholera alert messages as a way of preventing the outbreak and save lives.
We also advice that all the relevant institutions mentioned must immediately start identifying possible cholera treatment centres throughout the country in case of an outbreak.
We thank you all and God bless you.
58 Comments
I cannot agree more with the UPND leader though he would want to resolve the problem of floods by dealing with the likely effects. Government needs to be more proactive by bringing out the military personnel as we saw in Kaunda square to begin to unblock drainages.
HH is just being a nuisance. The solution to end the flooding in Lusaka is not using the Military to unblock the drainages but using the miltary to discipline these residents who are in the habit of throwing rubbish in the same drainages.
let the gvrt control floods u .
Iwe hh cn change z economy
My questions are, is the whole Country flooded and does the President has anything to do with the heavy rains that we’ve experienced in the past few days? Mr Lungu nor himself Mr Hichilema has no power to control the falling of rains only God does so, and floods are due to the heavy rains that we’ve experienced in the past few days. The people are also to blame because they don’t give chance to the government to plan properly on how road and drainage systems are supposed to run, instead they develop structures in wrong places hence making it difficult for the government to plan properly. I believe development is a series of change and it is also accompanied by the help of the people around, so let us all contribute to the development of this Country don’t just sit and blame but observe the errors then give advice to both the people affected and the government. Then the issue of cholera, it will still come back to us the people around failing to our surrounding areas clean. The government is always there to provide healthy facilities to various health centres like clinics and hospitals through health care providers …….
Pakeni, these structures (for the most part) have been in place for decades. No government has tackled the issue. How do you suggest we contribute to the development? You already pay 35% of your income in taxes that is being ABUSED by the government on activities from only which they benefit.
Drainage is something that the government MUST put in place, and if they need to tear down structures to do so, they would do it. The issue is, they don’t really care.
However, buying government vehicles and providing fuel, etc., etc. is much more of a concern for them than providing support and services to the people who pay them.
That’s true and well spoken
that’s very true Sir, some people don’t think before expressing there views, how can you blame gvt for floods surely che……. awe bakolwe muletontokanya.
HH is spot on. Government shouldn’t wait until death reports start filtering in to take remedial action. Prevention is better than cure. So let the government start working, NOW.
Hichilema is not a serious politician. He should just find something suitable to him to do!
It is a very serious concern raised by our friends. Let’s not start politics but get to work
HH IS A MORON
Comment what is wrong with HH ‘ s statement or u want the death to occur thus when u may reason properly
It’s to early to say that for pf to control this floods.. Even hh would not have managed
Efilanda abantu ifyo ba Mweene.
Mr Hichilema the issue of floods can you say there is no leadership in the country?Recently we had the issue of armyworms and stock bollers the President gave a directive which worked you never recommended the President.Does it mean being in opposition is to oppose through out.We are tired of such politics
Iwe tawakwata amano waunfwa
ndeloleshafye
I filelanda HH nafikwata amano,pantu fishinka.
Comment ubuteko bulelolesha konse konse ekukanalasushanya.
Tell them my President
both you and your president are
government has no control over rain…
zedoc,ulichipuba.wanya amafi ati bakukushile.u ar de same people throwing ur rubbish in these drainages and u expect someone to come and unblock for u.ubuchushi limo kuifwailafye wemwine.start by unblocking those drainages u urself and u will not complain any more.
ela mudala seriously…..so you want him to be controlling the rains..????
I can see there many filthy cowards.
Are you sure Mr dudumwezi floods are lack of leadership?That’s why there is no opposition in Zambia.if developed countries like USA can experience floods then who are we not to.Mr hh, you’re not a politician because all you know is blaming but you can’t even give alternatives,you’ve become irrelevant in Zambian politics because you’re a cry baby who can’t tell the Zambian people what you will do for them and how you will achieve whatever you promise.I think it’s time real politicians come to the stage than relying on people who have nothing to offer but only thinking of how they will share contracts with gbv when they form government.
Who can claim power, authority or control over nature HH must stop cheap politics, yes floods can be a burden at times but they are a natural calamity it is entirely Gods purpose even nations with the best drainages are from time to time flooded. President did not cause anyone to be flooded and some people just build anyhow even in araes that are not condusive for building. Please talk real issues not floods that comes from God is it not God who flooded the entire earth during Noah where there no streams rivers and seas to drain those floods what of the sunami is it Lungu who caused them? HH pls brings real issues not this trash.
HH is a perpetual opposer. He opposes and condemns everything PF does.
Can we bring u in bwana hh to control the rains? or is that u just want to be heard ? mmm abwana!
Ku sekafye
It doesn’t make sence for hh to say there is no serious leadership in Zambia over floods.
It is true hh is a satanic.no man has ever stopped de rains my be a satanic like u. Gateway behind Zambia u satan. Tulefwaya iloke tu kwate food but a shetani hh chilifye nfyo nfyo nfyo leadership chipuba ichi. Pamenso nga ichisimu.
I disagree with HH’s claim that there is no leadership in the country but agree with call on all govt departments to get ready in case of any out break. I know gvt is not sleeping and MOH shud indeed start alerting the public on waterbone diseases.
ITS TRUE HH WILL NEVER RULE ZAMBIA
Comment, so u think pf leadershp is endless
this question should go hh’s part side.You mr hh , can a man control over floods?Are you craizy? let me tell you this now.The bible says when promise ,he never fail , he fofills .No man can control over floods , only God can. Ok .So you need to be very careful on this because will punish for blaming him .
You are very good blamer but very but very bad loser
stay blessed mwana
Commentyah
Every year same problems recur without serious attempts at finding long lasting solutions! If its not mealie meal its fuel and costs incurred by the public, flooding every rainy season accompanied with cholera, malaria and rising deaths! The poor workmanship on our roads gets exposed as bridges and roads are damaged! And governments action is that of being reactive to the already set in suffering by the people! Does the country even have a functioning public health and environmental sensitization plan? Citizens must purchase or rent boats as a safety measure in these flood prone areas!
But ba hh mh
Pliz upnd advisors, sit him (HH) down, floods from the heaven above if it pours no man can hold it back. I hope is expose to news happening around the globe then he should have seen the floods how it affects even developed countries in Europe, Asia and USA. HH iyii koma ayi taya ati apaange zina kansi iiyayii. Kkkkk!! HH think!!
You speak the truth Antu Omwe.
HH armyworms kkkkkkkkk
mr HH pliz just close the well you call your self big mouth edger is not God to stop the rains even you when you will be the president you will be failed you will be just stealing money think twice before vomiting rubish from your dirty mouth fools together with your supporters.
Comment BIG FOOLS SUPPORTING THE WRONGS WHY CONSTRUCTING DRAINAGES IF FLOODS CAN’T BE CONTROLLED THINK WISE AND GO AWAY WITH A POINT
Most of the commenters are satanist hh he is not amoron unless ,how do you know nishi naiwe so zambian stop call people evil names whom you expect to leaders of nation hh has his mam live evin todate remember if he is asatanist his mum would have been asacrifise for his rich ,hh take no bear while lungu did bear for satanist 1 corithians 6 :9 most of u pf member you luck maners simokers kanterkarous satanist cause any evil is your dear any good to you are evil , lungu ilove him only he is afelia president suport corraption which mwanawasa fight againest to make country better of which God hate to you and bro lungu are dear u pf caders what you want is to called dancing ,makenoise in town,runing in the way where a country gain loose after loo you dont have business to pay taxes so dont have loss you are like a dead see resieve only that give not.
Most of the commenters are satanist hh he is not amoron unless ,how do you know nishi naiwe you see him ander water you are satanist also so dear zambian stop call people evil names whom you expect to be leaders of our nation, hh has his mam live evin todate remember if he is asatanist his mum would have been asacrifise for his rich ,hh take no bear while lungu did, bear for satanist 1 corithians 6 :9 most of u pf member you luck maners are simokers kanterkarous satanist cause any evil is your dear any good to you are evil , lungu i love him only he is afelia president who suport corraption which mwanawasa fight againest to make our country better of which God hate corraption to you and bro lungu are dear u pf caders what you want is to be called for dancing ,makenoise in town,runing in the way where a country gain a loose after loo you dont have business to pay taxes so u dont have a loss you are like a dead see which resieve only that give not. Can you lean to condem bad from lungu from hh congratrat good from both
Mr hh so u mean in all the countries around the world were there are floods due to heavy rains there is poor leadership,Mr hh think twice
nice
President HE he z right we perish coz of lungu and his poor leadership kwasiĺa
Lungu To Control Rains? Is He God? Awe Ba HH Medula Oblangata Yenu Tailebomba
Useless
BA hh and all those supporting him we know u are mr,miss or Mrs dundumwezis duck off
Dundumwezi did not vote for pf because governmment did no divelopment when we choose leaders we did not choose for bember and ngoni but for nation look mr pf suporters sauthern province provide alot eg electricit,tourism victoria fall, gameparks and meat but foolish tribes leaders collect money from our province and make no divelopment develope earsten and northen central do you think according to your foolishness nomal people can vote for him dundumwezi grage is for sata who speaks carerous in our hearing sourthen province you are like children that come with mother when you marry a woman those words is not good . not lungu. Rember what kaunda did to be apresident he killed nkumbula who fight for our freedom you killed mazoka we are not happy tarm your tang you .one day we will have tribe war stop insault leaders weather lungu or hh to make peace.
Shu shu shu, mwila cipisha abashilika uku la baalusha ba nyamazai. The councils, RDA has engineers that (ill)designed projects like the L400 roads without drainages and heads have to roll. There is certain logistical support that the army should provide but don’t “sausa” them because of other civil units negligence. And you can imagine that the lusaka “executive” mayor is comfortable in his swivel chair while the city drowns in filthy water. And the PF CEO Davies Mwila is busy inciting civil disobedience, which constitution did these political “criminals” swear to defend and protect I wonder?
Teyabana iyo tuleya
Zed politricks.awe sure still loading
tell them mr..