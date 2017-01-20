  1. Home
Dickson Jere Pays Courtesy Call On RB

RB-Jere1Ex-presidential spokesperson Dickson Jere paid a call on fifth Republican president Rupiah Banda under whose tenure he served.

Jere, now a rookie lawyer at Mvunga & Associates, says he had a fulfilling meeting with president Banda fondly known as RB.

“This [yesterday] morning I paid a courtesy call on former President of Zambia, HE. Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, at his residence.

“It was a good reunion which culminated into lunch. As always, it was laughter after laughter and wisdom. It was a privilege and honour to have served as his advisor and spokesman when he ruled Zambia,” said Jere.

15 Comments

  1. adrian

    Nice to appreciate others forget all the goodies after leaving office. Out of sight out of mind. God bless Jere God bless you RB and mama.

    Reply

  2. Richard

    Comment that is what we call true friend ship and trust

    Reply

  3. Lazi!

    I enjoyed the presidency of RB. There was more money in circulation than now. Meal ie meal was very affordable and fuel.

    Reply

  4. Lazi!

    I enjoyed the presidency of RB. There was more money in circulation than now. Meal ie meal was very affordable and fuel. God bless RB, he may have had his own weaknesses but don’t we all?

    Reply

  5. PHIRI LEVISON

    good leaders

    Reply

  6. Chale

    Excellent others to emulate Mr JJ.

    Reply

  7. Samuel Munthali

    Inspiring Mr Jere

    Reply

  8. jealous

    When RB was president, I wished he was my uncle. He never let any member of his family lead a poor life.

    Reply

  9. RB

    That is the spirit Dickson. It is always important to remember those who put you on top.

    Reply

  10. sekani

    That was a true economic driver

    Reply

  11. Zedoc

    Ba Jere, just tell us mwaile mukubendelela ubwali kwa RB. Nimwe anjala a Jere.

    Reply

  12. Gringo

    FAT CATS!

    Reply

  13. Fumpa MB

    Mr Jere u hav exihibited maturity by vistin yo former boss

    Reply

  14. Louise Halwi

    You did well. You are among the few RB made rich. His roads are something else barely few years after making them. I don’t miss RB and his friends. Selfish leaders you were!

    Reply

  15. TJ

    Its good to respect your boss

    Reply

