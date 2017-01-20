Dickson Jere Pays Courtesy Call On RB

Ex-presidential spokesperson Dickson Jere paid a call on fifth Republican president Rupiah Banda under whose tenure he served.
Jere, now a rookie lawyer at Mvunga & Associates, says he had a fulfilling meeting with president Banda fondly known as RB.
“This [yesterday] morning I paid a courtesy call on former President of Zambia, HE. Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, at his residence.
“It was a good reunion which culminated into lunch. As always, it was laughter after laughter and wisdom. It was a privilege and honour to have served as his advisor and spokesman when he ruled Zambia,” said Jere.
15 Comments
adrian
Nice to appreciate others forget all the goodies after leaving office. Out of sight out of mind. God bless Jere God bless you RB and mama.
Richard
Comment that is what we call true friend ship and trust
Lazi!
Lazi!
I enjoyed the presidency of RB. There was more money in circulation than now. Meal ie meal was very affordable and fuel. God bless RB, he may have had his own weaknesses but don’t we all?
PHIRI LEVISON
good leaders
Chale
Excellent others to emulate Mr JJ.
Samuel Munthali
Inspiring Mr Jere
jealous
When RB was president, I wished he was my uncle. He never let any member of his family lead a poor life.
RB
That is the spirit Dickson. It is always important to remember those who put you on top.
sekani
That was a true economic driver
Zedoc
Ba Jere, just tell us mwaile mukubendelela ubwali kwa RB. Nimwe anjala a Jere.
Gringo
FAT CATS!
Fumpa MB
Mr Jere u hav exihibited maturity by vistin yo former boss
Louise Halwi
You did well. You are among the few RB made rich. His roads are something else barely few years after making them. I don’t miss RB and his friends. Selfish leaders you were!
TJ
Its good to respect your boss