Donald J Trump Sworn In As USA 45th President

Donald J Trump has successfully been sworn in as the new world leader effectively becoming America’s 45th President of the most powerful nation.
In his maiden speech following the ceremony on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Trump praise 44th president Barack Obama saying he and his wife Michelle had been “magnificent” during the transition period.
CNBC reports that Trump started his improbable presidential bid in 2015, beating out a former secretary of state and several senators and governors during his dizzying, chaotic rise to the White House. He becomes the first U.S. president with no prior government or military experience.
Trump, 70, was sworn in using two Bibles, the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration and his own. Trump’s mother gave him his personal Bible shortly before his ninth birthday, according to the inaugural committee.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered Trump’s swearing in ceremony. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Vice President Mike Pence.
Before the ceremony, Trump walked onto the dais wearing a red tie. He greeted his own family and Barack and Michelle Obama but did not acknowledge the former presidents and his former opponent, Hillary Clinton, who stood behind him to his left.
16 Comments
wambungu
mr trump is a man of your own business,no one knows what he intends to do either good or bad.i only wish the Americans the security of God almighty.
Tito
That’s A man we needed to be a world leader who has no criminal record neither corupt history we are behind you and the entire world we pray that the almighty guide you during your tenure to make the whole world equal restore the dignity of the mighty continent Africa from these heartless leaders who goes to state houses to steal and sit on people’s freedom discepline them teacher them how to lead
dwayne
May God be with you trump, wishing u all the best
lb
Congratulations Mr president.
May God give wisdom to lead your country
j-creth
Hope you will do the right things
swiss
bravo
Hammer
It is confirmed: people with 2 names will have it difficult to become president!
Only 3 named Great people will always win such as Donald Jon Trump, Barrack Hussein Obama , Edgar Chagwa Lungu…..
Anafrican
Think Like A Normal Person
Anafrican
I See You Are A Great Fool
Ladyroyal
U mislead people a lot haaah! He did acknowledge the former presidents and Clinton. … nxaaa
Larry King
Ati successfully! Ba ZR since when has the swearing in ceremony ever failed?
mulizhi
Comment the world need such leaders all the best
it'x esco
ka hammer ka chikaLa u Lost the naiLs nd stuff Lyk that is u’r bussiness.ati three names poLiticians can Lead states since the creation of pLanet earth ar aLL THE LEADERS HAVIN TREE NAMES ,probabLy countabLe too few.THIS HAMMMER GOON IS DULL WHAT SCHS HAV U ATTENDED TO IN your LIFE TIME .u shu b fukin in shame what a pointLes a fooL Lyke hammmer can bring out.in zambia we hav a three named chakoLwa,thief nd rituaL coLd bLooded kiLLer as our president ,what a generation to be found in.
Emman
All the best mr president……
lucy
Lucy
Native
Being US president makes him “defacto” leader of the world. He has said that he will not dictate but lead by setting a shining example so that the rest of the world may follow the high standard to be set by the US under his leadership. We have had an exceptional standard already set by our own african brothers and sisters in ECOWAS who have successfully ridden the Gambia of an entrenched dictator, Yaya Jammeh, who refused to leave after his own people (employers) had fired him. This is a standard that the AU should follow and take up a notch by setting up a truly independent continental election authority that should begin to conduct national elections quickly in member states to prevent “regimes” manipulating polls and results. It is only a continental electoral authority and AU “force” that will rid the continent of greedy dictators like Mugabe, Museveni and others in areas where proactivity, such as that shown by ECOWAS, is absent. Since strong governance institutions are absent in most member states then the responsibility be tasked to the continental body (where no KBF will wake up any official after midnight to criminally advantage their own candidates). Only a continental body can restore libya to law and order in the same way that the somalian situation can be remedied. The reactive role of the AU currently is costly financially (and human blood wise). In fact ECOWAS should lead in having such a provision adopted and enacted into the african charter URGENTLY!