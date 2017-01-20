Donald J Trump Sworn In As USA 45th President

Donald J Trump has successfully been sworn in as the new world leader effectively becoming America’s 45th President of the most powerful nation.

In his maiden speech following the ceremony on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Trump praise 44th president Barack Obama saying he and his wife Michelle had been “magnificent” during the transition period.

CNBC reports that Trump started his improbable presidential bid in 2015, beating out a former secretary of state and several senators and governors during his dizzying, chaotic rise to the White House. He becomes the first U.S. president with no prior government or military experience.

Trump, 70, was sworn in using two Bibles, the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration and his own. Trump’s mother gave him his personal Bible shortly before his ninth birthday, according to the inaugural committee.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered Trump’s swearing in ceremony. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Vice President Mike Pence.

Before the ceremony, Trump walked onto the dais wearing a red tie. He greeted his own family and Barack and Michelle Obama but did not acknowledge the former presidents and his former opponent, Hillary Clinton, who stood behind him to his left.