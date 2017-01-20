Kitwe Mayor Sweeps City Clean Of Vendors

Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe-Pikiti is sweeping the city clean of street vendors.
Kang’ombe has received kudos from progressive thinkers including Chisokone Marketeers. Some of the marketeers yesterday afternoon gave a solidarity march to His Worship the Mayor of Kitwe Mr. Christopher Kang’ombe over his decision to relocate the vendors from trading from the Kitwe Central Business District.
The marketeers sang songs of solidarity and praised the PF government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the decision which some quarters of society have opposed. They expressed joy at the removal of vendors and urged the Kitwe Mayor to be strong.
kang’ombe and his management are viewed to have undertaken a difficult and unpopular decision.
Street vendors have been relocated to Chisokone avenue with observers saying sanity has been restored to the Central Business district.
27 Comments
DERRICK DAKA NZAMANI
great thinking , kitwe will be clean
Buck Teeth Lungu
This has nothing to do with PF. The Mayor and his councillors are taking great personal risk and could face some serious backlash from chaos-loving groups.
Ba king
Twende pf
Marvin
Viva Chris.These are the decisions we have been longing for.!!!
THE OBSERVER
TOUGH TEST FOR LUSAKA MAYOR !STRATEGISE WE NEED CLEAN STREETS .THE CITY IS FILTHY ,BLOCKED DRAINS ,POTHOLES RESURFACING EVERY WHERE ,YOU HAVE ALOT TO DO MR MAYOR .THE EARLIER THE BETTER.
vyakulolavye
Kan’gombe has done it in Kitwe. Just wondering what his elder brother or uncle Mr Kalumba will do for Lusaka. Am sure most people will agree that our Capital City is dirty due to street vending. Bold challenge to Mr Kalumba
linda kafwanda
This is a good development …..to keep Kitwe town free from vendors.also work on the garbage around town and the drainage system mr mayor
Charity Mwewa
You have done a great job thumbs up….at least we have a brilliant mayor
Kayz
Lusaka mayor plz do the same.Lusaka city is full of vendors.Evrywhere u step pipo r selling includn the fly over bridges
Peter
Viva k
luwi Richard
nice one
CHIEF VENDOR
WE WILL BE BACK!
Native
Ba mobailo ba pa kamfinsa mukabasanga bale milolela.
luwi Richard.
No back think about clean , use plan be .
Antu omwe
Umuntu ku bomba, thumbs up honourable K
Gwen mwansa
Viva my mayor Viva congrats
M2
Comment.MAKE A CREAN TOWN THANKS!
Clean minded
That’s a great move, keep Zambia clean.Thanks honourable
kaoma
Nice job
CRS
lusaka mayor and you also take example from mr kangombe bcoz lusaka is looking like is not a capital city street vending is everywhere .
Vincent
Brilliant thinking…..lusaka mayor shud do the same
Joe
Some people are saying that vendors in kitwe have been removed from the streets. Can someone tell me if Chisokone avenue is not a street.
Lewis
we also need Mr kalumba to do the same in Lusaka city, it’s just too dirty
Native
I wish I was a kitwe resident. Imagine what this young kitwe mayor could have done had he been local govt minister!
wise wezzy
great discission by the Mayor of our town.