  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Kitwe Mayor Sweeps City Clean Of Vendors
Headlines

Kitwe Mayor Sweeps City Clean Of Vendors

|

Kang'ombe2

Kang'ombe-1

Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe-Pikiti is sweeping the city clean of street vendors.

Kang’ombe has received kudos from progressive thinkers including Chisokone Marketeers. Some of the marketeers yesterday afternoon gave a solidarity march to His Worship the Mayor of Kitwe Mr. Christopher Kang’ombe over his decision to relocate the vendors from trading from the Kitwe Central Business District.

Kitwe Street VendorsThe marketeers sang songs of solidarity and praised the PF government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the decision which some quarters of society have opposed. They expressed joy at the removal of vendors and urged the Kitwe Mayor to be strong.

kang’ombe and his management are viewed to have undertaken a difficult and unpopular decision.

Street vendors have been relocated to Chisokone avenue with observers saying sanity has been restored to the Central Business district.

27 Comments

  1. DERRICK DAKA NZAMANI

    great thinking , kitwe will be clean

    Reply

    • Buck Teeth Lungu

      This has nothing to do with PF. The Mayor and his councillors are taking great personal risk and could face some serious backlash from chaos-loving groups.

      Reply

  2. Ba king

    Twende pf

    Reply

  3. Marvin

    Viva Chris.These are the decisions we have been longing for.!!!

    Reply

  4. THE OBSERVER

    TOUGH TEST FOR LUSAKA MAYOR !STRATEGISE WE NEED CLEAN STREETS .THE CITY IS FILTHY ,BLOCKED DRAINS ,POTHOLES RESURFACING EVERY WHERE ,YOU HAVE ALOT TO DO MR MAYOR .THE EARLIER THE BETTER.

    Reply

  5. vyakulolavye

    Kan’gombe has done it in Kitwe. Just wondering what his elder brother or uncle Mr Kalumba will do for Lusaka. Am sure most people will agree that our Capital City is dirty due to street vending. Bold challenge to Mr Kalumba

    Reply

  6. linda kafwanda

    This is a good development …..to keep Kitwe town free from vendors.also work on the garbage around town and the drainage system mr mayor

    Reply

    • Charity Mwewa

      You have done a great job thumbs up….at least we have a brilliant mayor

      Reply

  7. Kayz

    Lusaka mayor plz do the same.Lusaka city is full of vendors.Evrywhere u step pipo r selling includn the fly over bridges

    Reply

  8. Peter

    Viva k

    Reply

  9. luwi Richard

    nice one

    Reply

  10. CHIEF VENDOR

    WE WILL BE BACK!

    Reply

  11. luwi Richard.

    No back think about clean , use plan be .

    Reply

  12. Charity Mwewa

    You have done a great job thumbs up….at least we have a brilliant mayor

    Reply

  13. Antu omwe

    Umuntu ku bomba, thumbs up honourable K

    Reply

  14. Gwen mwansa

    Viva my mayor Viva congrats

    Reply

  15. M2

    Comment.MAKE A CREAN TOWN THANKS!

    Reply

  16. Clean minded

    That’s a great move, keep Zambia clean.Thanks honourable

    Reply

  17. kaoma

    Nice job

    Reply

  18. CRS

    lusaka mayor and you also take example from mr kangombe bcoz lusaka is looking like is not a capital city street vending is everywhere .

    Reply

  19. Vincent

    Brilliant thinking…..lusaka mayor shud do the same

    Reply

  20. Joe

    Some people are saying that vendors in kitwe have been removed from the streets. Can someone tell me if Chisokone avenue is not a street.

    Reply

  21. Lewis

    we also need Mr kalumba to do the same in Lusaka city, it’s just too dirty

    Reply

  22. Native

    Ba mobailo ba pa kamfinsa mukabasanga bale milolela.

    Reply

  23. Native

    I wish I was a kitwe resident. Imagine what this young kitwe mayor could have done had he been local govt minister!

    Reply

  24. wise wezzy

    great discission by the Mayor of our town.

    Reply

Leave a Reply