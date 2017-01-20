PF Is No Longer Pro-Poor; Sad Case Of Street Vending – Kambwili

Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili has opposed the removal of street vendors from Kitwe saying it was sending its poor supporters into poverty.
BELOW IS KAMBWILI’S WRITE UP
The sad case of street vending.
The elite call it dirt because they can afford to shop on Shoprite, the poor call it business because that is their only source of livelihood. What happens to these men and women who seek to send their children to schools and provide for their families ?. Having heavily campaigned in the last general election I reiterated that fact that the patriotic front is a pro poor party and we would not remove street vendors from the streets, until we provide an enabling environment for them to thrive. The economy is currently under enormus stress and this isn’t the time for towns to compete on being the cleanest, its time to put the people first. My heart bleeds for the street vendors and I wish I could help.
Lest we forget that unemployment is high and this is a way for people making ends meat. Let us have a human heart when making life changing decisions, how can we refer to human beings selling their products as dirt ?
The sad case of street vendors, dirt in others eyes, livelihood in their own eyes.
Where is the fairness ?
dehumph
Tell them my man
Godwin Mudolo
Dr CK is right. remember we have 2021 closing on us. we shall need the same vendors we have dumped like ifikolopo. Let us find alternative trading places for vendors.
Mr Noge
Kambwili is a wisdom man allowes he talk the truth, keep it up ba Ck.
James Wiseman Phiri
Well articulated Dr CK
Bungwe
I have not read anywhere concerning banning of street vending ba Kambwili. Theyhave just been relocated to specific place to continue the vending.
samapesho
That is banning of street vending my man,tell me then the different between being banned from selling off the street and being relocated off the street?
REAL JK
Comment Wel Spoken Dr Kambwili, I Thank God That Bcose Of What Happened 2 U Previously Has Helped U 2 Start Seing The Importance Of Other Pipo, Thats A Gud Spirit, Continue, May God Bles U.
Noble
Good words ba mr kambwiliii…….BT remember the time when u were the youth n sport minister.. U caused a grade twelve who was not gvn bursary to commit suicide. ….buy answering her that the government is not for her father…
Davies
Good,tell Them
Ernest mukosir
its true big man
veld chi
ck u’r powerful
Nambe kalezhi
Tell them Mr CK
Ock
Ba uze mwandi CK
GB
What are you fighting for ba CK let your friends work
waswamema
That’s the foolishness of Zambian politicians why did make that observation ba kambwili when u were still in government now that u are part of cabinet that’s when u want to portray a picture ad though u mean well for Zambians,ubushilu.
waswamema
Bukonye
matador
So according to CK, allow the poachers; the charcoal burners; the fishermen catching fish with mosquito nets; the kachasu distillers; pick pockets; prostitutes; etc to go about their businesses because PF is pro-poor…or have I misunderstood something?
Mulenga Chishimba
Mr K ambwili stop politicking, you are talking about building them markets,you very well no there is no political will for such ideas, politicians like you are all in it for money , not for any body else. You calling vendors poor, and would rather subject them to trading in filth, for fear of losing votes rather than, take a bold stand! I salute the mayor of Kitwe , he needs to be supported by right thinking people!
Cikala
is this not the idi0t who caused the death of one student whom he told, “the government was not her father” and the poor soul went and committed suicide
real Zambia
truth is truth nothing can change that,when we say mr lungu is are pretender,he can’t rule the country,workers you are celebrating today because of king cobra and Mr ck as Labour minister but wat is happening now,I don’t know no jobs high living standards than for lungu to provide readership but he starts to dream about 2021 and fools call him man of action,with no food no job ,this is dununa remix him and his family the ok he has nothing to worr.what about those who voted him,companies the don’t employ but the are firing if you try to are vendors you known as dirty what Wil be the next is to remove compounds cozy it’s dirty in lungu ‘s eyes.this is reason you have to vote wisely this is good move with the poor family.
Joseph Nkole
What I’m seeing in PF now, I’m finding it difficult to comment. Like honestly. What’s going on??? I can only hope it won’t lead to PF getting out of power in 2021. That wud make it the party that ruled for the shortest time. UNIP ruled for 27 yrs & MMD 20. But it seems PF may only rule for 10 yrs. In case that happens, you know who is most likely to come in. I just can’t imagine Zambia under HH & GMB with their horde of hateful & demonic supporters.
Native
But Chishimba Kambwili is the same person who was in the PF govt that removed subsidies, is he not? The poor can trade from the market infra-structure built by MMD, why should those facilities remain near empty? He’s just being a hypocrite who probably still believes free education from primary school to university as propagated in UPND’s ten point plan is impossible. Chishimba is the same chap that vehemently said that it was NOT the duty of govt to educate zambians. To be honest he and Davies Mwila ought to be thrown into the same cage for zoo goers to view as unique and uncouth political specimens. I’m no fan of ECL’s but will not side with CK just because they’ve fallen out. My disapproval of ECL is on the basis of his public management incompetence. Vending should be allowed only from authorized and decently constructed facilities only in a controlled environment. Teti tule polomya na cholera cila mwaka. Those vendors are fewer than the number of citizens whose health and safety they endanger. Chishimba is the same chap supporting illegal plot developers along ndola’s kafubu river that are now discharging raw sewer into the water that’s eventually drank by the city’s inhabitants. Let the markets be full first.
Kuenda pwetu
Useless kambwili! What are you trying to say? Lilya bamifumyapo pacifulo cenu elyo mwakwatako amano ayakusakamana abapina atini? Bushe mulelolwakwi? Are you still in useless & vissionless pf party or u are just pretending…?Your advices sounds so pretentiously.
nicholas kampamba
Why
Mwansa Mwansa
Good job.
apostle marc
May God judge and cause confusion in the lives of those mistreating the poor.
rango
good
Sikanyika Patrick
Good Tell them Bachmbwi,to Folow Mr Sata`s Leagas.
Native
What legacy Patrick? Confusion? Are you too blind to see the confusion in that party? The filth on the streets while the markets are empty? Just take the example of the ACC headquarters on chachacha road totally engulfed by vendors, is that a legacy you can point at? ECL is actually finding it more difficult to provide any decent leadership (on top of his own competence challenges) because late Sata left a mess together with his “uncle” the “dinosaur” former minister of finance. THAT’S THE REALITY!
chiposa
Ba kambwili putwileniko abashakwata ama plots mu roan golf club elyo mwise mulande pa ma vendors limbi kuti twaumfwa.
Tito
Ba kambwili don’t pretend to be a person with a heart for the people yet we all know your motive behind your claim don’t use a loose note to climb to the top so are you happy to turn all towns in zambia markets because like kitwe there were no difference between a town and market all towns in zambia were turned into markets and you think you were pro-poor create pension able jobs not the useless street Vending create market not ifyabupuba
Thomas
Comment let Mr ck tell the pf govt their mistakes since our MPs are quiet, forgeting that one day they will come to the same poor people they are treating now, keep on your good work.
Tintoz
jst form a party and b votet for in 2071 mr man..Kaili u re a gud noise maker wth a vision wch z nt genuine..
Tintoz
jst form a party and b voted for in 2071 mr ck…Kaili u re a gud noise maker wth a vision wch z nt genuine..
Antu omwe
To be honest Zambians, these street vendors have hijacked the streets and have left genuine marketeers in markets with no one to buy their merchandise. Stands in markets are empty and these pipo withstands pay to the council’s compared to the street vendors who have not added value to our towns and city’s. To be honest Dr. CK waitaya apa peve.
GBP
Kambwili is for luanshya, Chris is for Kitwe. Let the fresh brain work
chips
Bakambwili twaddabbwa pakumfwila ama vendors uluse but ilyo mwasenda golf club yonse tamwaumfwila uluse abashakwata ama plots.putwileniko abashakwata elyo mwise mulande pa ma vendors.we ‘ll listen you.
jovyo
kambwili sichopeti lyobe not kids to be fooled so keep the solemn words to your ugly self
Malema
Ndeloleshafye.
ChiluBo
Ck u hv bcom a job seeker so fast nd in a very bad way yu re a bad father promoting filthy in his own hse nd regrets after chorela atks his family
King cutter
Zambia is a country of unity and love we work together and we rule together as for my fellow citizens don’t worry or stress ,ifintu in lungu ala contolola👑
Cutter
Zambia is land of peace and unity we stay together and we rule together as for street vendors its the only way they can manage and feed their families ,the Government is giving lands to cadres why not look for another land and build a big market for our fellow citizens👑
TJ
Dr CK. Designated places for street vending is a good move as it creates sanity in streets and also it makes security operations easy when dealing with acts of violence.
m
Zambia the real Africa. I wonder Wht happens to the integrity of Pipo when in power.R they really blind to reality till the time they r fired ?This is the Pf we were dancing for few months ago.It is too early to complain.
maybin
Zambia the real Africa. I really wonder Wht happens to the integrity of Pipo when in power. Do they become blind to reality only to c when they r fired? This is the Pf we were dancing for n it’s too early to complain .Let’s continue playing n dancing those songs even when the stomach r empty
Jsk
CK for 2021 I got yo back