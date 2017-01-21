FAZ Calls Emergency Council To Deal With Thieves Kazala, Siwale

The Football Association of Zambia has called for an Emergency Council Meeting that will be held on February 4 to deal with the Constitution Review and the suspension of thieving vice president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale on the agenda.

FAZ Secretary General Ponga Liwewe who is holed up in Gabon on an unclear assignment and has even been off the hub of the Under-20 preparations may miss the Emergency Council Meeting. Liwewe is subject to be ratified at the Annual General Meeting in March although his performance in that position is far from satisfactory.

According to notices sent out by FAZ Deputy General Secretary Lombe Mbalashi, the meeting will be held at Government Complex in Lusaka with officials from FIFA guiding the constitution making process.

The Emergency Council Meeting will come about two months before the scheduled ordinary Annual General Meeting set for March 25.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has convened the meeting in line with Article 26.6.2 iv that empowers him to convene and Emergency Meeting.

Kamanga may want to clear the way for a smooth ordinary AGM with the constitution and suspensions out of the way.

The two suspended officials who are Vice President Richard Kazala and Committee member Blackwell Siwale will also give their exculpatory notes before the council that will decide their fate. Kazala and Siwale should have circulated their response within 90 days of their suspension, but have not done so.

Kazala and Siwale allegedly stole K150, 000 from money for tickets purchased by State House for the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in October 2016.

The duo declared the money given to them less K150, 000 from the K1, 650, 000 that State House released.

According to some of the pressing issues on the constitution is the reduction of the Electoral College from 350 to 80 and also increasing the number of Super Division teams from 18 to 20.

During the meeting, the FIFA team will make a presentation with members also having an opportunity to make their contributions.

Members have up to 27th January 2017 to make their submissions with the process having been opened last year.