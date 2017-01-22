Chipenzi Praises Pres. Lungu’s War on Army Worm

President Edgar Lungu is in Chipata, Eastern Province to check,among other things, the distribution of farm inputs and also the extent to which the army-worms are under control.

He also explained that he does not want to depend on reports alone, these should be from government officials, but that he wants to see it for himself.

He further expressed concern at the delayed unlocking of e-vouchers so as to enable farms access the necessary inputs.

He has been consistent to doing so first with the Copperbelt and now he is in Eastern Province among other areas.

This is good for him as it demonstrates his concern to the challenges facing the farming sector. He is showing great concern to threat to food security being posed by the the challenges in the farming sector.

However, the question is, where is the minister of agriculture in all this? Do we really need the minister of agriculture? Or we need to make the president hold duo positions that of president and minister of agriculture or indeed bring it under the office of the president?

The money being used by the president to fly around, as it is expensive to move a president, and the money being used to pay the minister and other senior officials, may be enough to fight the army-worms and also supply the needed inputs to the farmers.

So let us reflect on the efficiency and the work of this Ministry of Agriculture and the minister’s knowledge of this ministry before we burden the treasury with excess baggage paying people for not knowing anything.

By McDonald Chipenzi