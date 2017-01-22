Letter: Water Problem In M’tendere

Dear editor topic: water and sewerage reticulation by millennium challenge account in M’tendere and M’tendere East compound.

I have noticed that the construction works of these systems have diverted from the original designs. Instead of following the original designs, they are constructing in the middle of our roads and streets. My concern is,should there be road tarring on these roads and streets in future,how will they do maintenance works on the laid pipes which are in the roads and streets?

I hope the Zambian government through Lusaka City Council and Lusaka water and sewerage company are aware of the new development. Thank you.