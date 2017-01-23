Christians Make Good Politicians, says Pres. Lungu

President Edgar Lungu yesterday said Christians make good politicians.

President Lungu made the statement when he addressed a church service at Reformed Church in Chipata.

“Today [yesterday] I joined my fellow believers for the Sunday service at the Reformed Church in Chipata.

“As I addressed the congregation, I called on the church to embrace politicians and pray for them. Politicians are human beings and need prayers too.

“I asked the church to give us good Christians who are politicians so we will work with them because they make good politicians. Let us continue to put our country in the hands of God for his guidance,” he said.

It can only be hoped President Lungu did not mean certain former clergy now making money off political ‘stupidity’.