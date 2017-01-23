Pres. Lungu Fumes At Reports Of Tonga Witchhunt In The Civil Service

President Edgar Lungu came out of the woods to defend the alleged victimization of the Tonga speaking people in the civil service.

The Head of State, who was in Eastern Province on a working visit, addressed the publicly acknowledged yet unaddressed post election hostility saying he had heard of reports of victimization against the people of Southern Province.

President Lungu said being Tonga did not automatically mean that someone supported the opposition UPND.

Southern province has been inclined to the UPND since its formation in 1998 and has had its two presidents hailing from the region.

“It doesn’t mean that when you are a Tonga, you belong to an opposition political party. Others are not politicians but are being harassed based on tribe. This should come to an end from now,” he said.

He said that all Zambians should be eligible for national positions regardless of where they hailed from.

The Head of State also toured maize field in Lundazi in line with the army worm and stalk borer attacks reports in some parts of the country.

He also thanked the people of Eastern Province for having voted for him overwhelmingly during the August 11 2016 elections.