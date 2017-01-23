Pres. Lungu Fumes At Reports Of Tonga Witchhunt In The Civil Service

President Edgar Lungu came out of the woods to defend the alleged victimization of the Tonga speaking people in the civil service.
The Head of State, who was in Eastern Province on a working visit, addressed the publicly acknowledged yet unaddressed post election hostility saying he had heard of reports of victimization against the people of Southern Province.
President Lungu said being Tonga did not automatically mean that someone supported the opposition UPND.
Southern province has been inclined to the UPND since its formation in 1998 and has had its two presidents hailing from the region.
“It doesn’t mean that when you are a Tonga, you belong to an opposition political party. Others are not politicians but are being harassed based on tribe. This should come to an end from now,” he said.
He said that all Zambians should be eligible for national positions regardless of where they hailed from.
The Head of State also toured maize field in Lundazi in line with the army worm and stalk borer attacks reports in some parts of the country.
He also thanked the people of Eastern Province for having voted for him overwhelmingly during the August 11 2016 elections.
5 Comments
The Chosen One
This hate towards Tongas was manufactured within PF. Chama, Bwalya and Kambwili were the lead architects of this Tonga hate project. H.E Lungu knew this from the start but despite repeated calls to have the trio disciplined, he ignored such genuine calls.
Zerone
Yes that’s true Bakateka
Kuenda ni Onyada
Mr. President Edgar Lungu! Thank you for your words of emphasis. Yours mr. President are vry strong & the only thing z u are surrounded by heavy deceivers. Shikulu cecjeleni coz your enermies are near you.
Bravoria Brian
we voted for you well,but what good thingshave you done for us so far? We feed the nation remember: Have given us those imputs? E-vouchers do not even work.Time is up work up our president please!! killing farmers is killing the Nation!!
THE RAIDER
Come to think of it many civil servants supported the pf during campaigns especially in luapula province.In Chienge a good number of teachers were openly campaigning for the pf mp candidate.What has govt or DEBS done over this issue?NOTHING.