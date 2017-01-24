Pres. Lungu To Meet ‘Militiaman’ Mwila Over Market Remarks

President Edgar Lungu will meet PF secretary general Davies Mwila over his widely condemned pronouncement on ruling party cadres taking over the running of bus stations and markets.

Mwila was captured on video issuing the order to cadres in Kabwe during a meeting at Hindu Hall that the PF should take over markets and bus stations.

President Lungu has hinted at what his position is by saying that as far as the law is concerned the running of the bus stations and markets is in the hands of the local authorities before even meeting the secretary general.

The Head of State seems to have heard the noise stirred by Mwila’s statement and has taken some steps toward diluting the controversy.

President Lungu said he will also seek to catch up on party matters with his secretary general once the meeting takes off.