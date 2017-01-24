UPND Wasting Time In Court, Says Nawakwi

FDD president Edith Nawakwi has resumed her wars with the opposition UPND by saying that they should come to terms with the fact that they lost the August 11 elections.

Nawakwi has a frosty relationship with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema after their failed marriage in the botched United Democratic Alliance in 2006.

The duo duelled for weeks over who was going to carry the candidacy of the alliance with new comer Hichilema elbowing Nawakwi out of the way.

Nawakwi said that the UPND was spending too much time in the courts of law when they should be focusing on picking up the post election pieces.

“You can’t be going to court every day, this is the rain season people should be busy with farming now. As for my brothers and sisters who are being dragged to court they will starve it is rainy season now and people have to farm,” she said.

The FDD leader is in the middle of her own intra party revolt with some members seeking to block her candidature for the party leadership arguing that her two terms have lapsed but she is insisting that being the chief financier of the party she will still stand.

Her vice president Chifumu Banda has who is also former Chairperson of Committees in Parliament has declared that he will contest the presidency at the convention.