Grade 12 Results Released

The Ministry of Education has released Grade 12 results for 2016 with 54 schools scoring a hundred percent pass rate.

Minister of Education Dennis Wanchinga said 2016 recorded an increased proportion of pupils obtaining school certificates with a 4.9% shoot up from 2015.

He said that the percent of boys who obtained full certificates was higher than that of girls pegged at 63.95 and 59.57 percent respectively.

Dr Wanchinga said that Eastern Province recorded the highest proportion of candidates obtaining school certificates followed by Southern Province while Western and Copperbelt recorded the lowest.

The results indicate that grant aided schools topped the performance list followed by Private and public schools.

Meanwhile candidates wishing to check their results can utilize the Examination Council of Zambia phone facility on their mobile phones.

BELOW IS THE GUIDE:

RELEASE OF 2016 GRADE 12 EXAMINATION RESULT

The 2016 Grade 12 Examination Results have been officially released by the Minister of General Education- Honourable Dr Dennis M. Wanchinga (MP) today Wednesday, 25th January 2017 in Lusaka.

You can check for the 2016 Grade 12 results using your Mobile Phone through the following procedure;

1. Open the message pad on your Mobile Phone

2. Type the Full 10 Digit Examination Number (Leave Space)

3. Type Examination Year (Leave Space)

4. Type Examination Grade and then

5. Send to 8383

For Example:

1510134768 2016 G12 and send to 838

The SMS Service is available on all the Networks in Zambia- that is ZAMTEL, MTN and AIRTEL at a cost of K4 only for each successful transmission.

NOTE:

Candidates are however, advised to collect the Original Results

Transcripts from the School/Centre where they wrote from and NOT Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) Secretariat or any Ministry of Education Offices.

Issued by:

Corporate Affairs Unit

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA