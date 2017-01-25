Letter: Anthony Mukwita Reviews His Own Book

Editor,

It’s just come to my attention that journalist and Zambia’s deputy ambassador to Sweden Anthony Mukwita has authored a book on President Edgar Lungu titled:

‘AGAINST ALL ODDS’-PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S ROUGH JOURNEY TO STATE HOUSE.

Much as this is good and President Lungu definitely needs some propaganda spin to his leadership, whenever propaganda becomes too obvious, it ceases to be relevant. In fact, it borders on annoyance. I say this because I have again just learnt that besides Anthony Mukwita writing the same book, he’s further been given space in local newspapers to review his own book. And the gentleman has so far had this work already published by the New Vision newspaper. Surely, how can someone review his own work and expect them to be objective; what kind of journalism and ethics are that?

Maybe it’s expecting too much from Mukwita whose journalism generation many admired only to later to learn it’s ‘sebana wikute’.

It’s never too let though for President Lungu to chide some of his praise-singers lest they put off people from his works through such blatant, obvious and see-through propaganda.

Lumbi Bwalya.