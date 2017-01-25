Letter: Opposition Dreading Pres. Lungu’s Candidature for 2021 – Kanyanta

President Lungu’s leadership style has sent shivers to the opposition. President Lungu has brought the country together and proved that he is the president for all Zambians. A healthy democracy requires a strong opposition, but to be in the opposition does not mean criticizing even the developmental programs of the government. The opposition must provide checks and balances but unfortunately, the Zambian opposition is only looking for ways to wrestle power from the Patriotic Front Government with no interest for ordinary Zambians. Currently, there’s a lot of political cacophony about the eligibility of president Lungu to contest the presidential election in 2021. It is a known fact that the opposition political parties are afraid of Lungu’s candidature in 2021 because his works will speak for him to the voters, and they do not stand any chance if he decides to run. President Lungu continues to outwit the opposition leaders because he relies on sound judgment while they rely on bombastic rhetoric. Talk is cheap, action speaks louder than words.

The Patriotic Front Government has scored in infrastructure development and education though there is still much needed to transform the educational pedagogy. The government’s initiative to diversify the economy is another step in the right direction. The government’s agricultural strategies such as the reduction of taxes on farming equipment will enable the country have successful yields and in the long term become the bread basket of Southern Africa. The president continues to show leadership by applying common sense solutions in fighting armyworms and must be applauded by every Zambian including the opposition. Most crops have since been prevented from destruction; unfortunately, the opposition has chosen to remain blind to reality. Zambians must stop being critical of others without genuine reasons but give credit where it is due. So far, President Lungu deserves credit.

Kanyanta Clever, MBA

Financial Consultant

New York, USA