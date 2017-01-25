Murder Accused Longwe Opens Testimony in Own Case

Murder accused Precious Longwe opened her defence in the matter she allegedly killed her husband by shooting him five times.

Opening her defence in the Lusaka High Court before Judge Sharon Newa Longwe said that the gun accidentally shot her husband twice following a fight.

Longwe said that on the material day she had gone out to drink with friends and when she came back found her husband Lubinda Akakandela seated next to a gun.

She told the court that an argument ensued that allegedly resulted in the two wrestling for the gun that accidentally went off twice and killed her husband.

Longwe said that she had been drinking Castle Lite and shots of Jameson and was therefore drunk during the incident.

She told the court that her late husband was an abusive and violent man who had previously hit her with an iron bar.

Longwe, a former employee of Banc ABC is also facing a theft charge of K200, 000 in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Her case makes up part of the lady induced crimes that have become routine in Zambia.