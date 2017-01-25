Vice-President Wina Claims Load Shedding Will End In 2018

Vice President Inonge Wina says the much loathed load shedding will come to an end next year.

Wina’s sentiment may not sit well with the public given her sentiment was based on the yet to be commissioned US$ 4 billion Batoka Hydro Electric Scheme.

Speaking in London, Wina said that the coming on stream of the Batoka Electric Scheme will ship home 2, 400 Megawatts.

“Currently, we are still load shedding but not as much as we used to. Load shedding is coming to an end next year with the coming on board of the Batoka Hydro-Electric Scheme at Batoka Gorge,” she said.

“Next year load shedding in Zambia will be a thing of the past because the Batoka project, would produce 2, 400 Megawatts (MW) of electricity.”

2016 saw heavy load shedding in the country with the low water levels at the Kariba Dam touted as the major reason for load shedding.